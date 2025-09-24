Survey: 70% Say AEO Will Reshape Digital Strategy, But Only 20% Have Started Implementation

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia , the digital experience leader, today announced the results of an independent Researchscape survey of over 500 marketers in the United States and United Kingdom. The survey reveals that US and UK-based marketers believe organizations are lagging in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) adoption despite high confidence in its potential to transform digital strategy.

Marketers today face increasing pressure to scale digital experience ecosystems and deliver content seamlessly across channels, all without expanded budgets. According to the study, 70% of respondents agree that AEO will significantly reshape their organization’s digital strategy within the next one-to-three years. However, only 20% report having begun implementing AEO initiatives, highlighting a growing gap between strategic vision and operational readiness.

“The rise of AI-powered answer engines is fundamentally changing how users discover and engage with content,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer at Acquia. “Marketers recognize that traditional SEO tactics are no longer enough, yet too few have taken the steps to adapt. AEO is not a ‘nice to have’; it’s a necessity and marketers need to rethink their content and digital campaigns strategies.”

Other Key Findings from the Report:

Nearly 50% of both small (under 100 employees) and large (10,000+ employees) enterprises are unsure about the percentage of their site traffic that is sourced by LLMs

18% of respondents have no current plans for AEO while 23% are planning to address AEO

45% cite budget constraints as the biggest barrier to adapting an AEO strategy, followed by lack of internal expertise at 40%

62% of respondents have seen a decline in clicks/web traffic from search engines, with 39% being able to show the percentage decline

51% note personalization as the most important element of a content strategy to ensure future success





The data underscores a crucial inflection point for digital marketing leaders. With generative AI platforms delivering direct answers rather than traditional link-based search results, organizations risk losing visibility unless they optimize content for answer engines.

“Answer engines are rewriting the rules of digital visibility,” said Griffin Smith. “Marketers who fail to adapt risk becoming invisible in the AI-powered search era.”

Acquia helps marketers overcome today’s biggest challenges with the only platform that combines powerful features, fast implementation, and the flexibility of an open architecture. With Acquia, marketing teams can deliver personalized digital experiences without being boxed in by rigid technology.

Our platform makes it easy to create, manage, and optimize content across every channel and search experience, while clearly demonstrating the ROI of a content strategy that captures the value of LLM-driven traffic.

To learn more about Acquia, please visit www.Acquia.com .

How the survey was fielded

The research firm Researchscape conducted an online, independent survey of marketers to understand their current marketing strategies around AEO. The results in this report are from a survey of 516 respondents that was fielded from July 11 to 31, 2025. Respondents were from 2 different countries – the United States and the United Kingdom.

About Acquia:

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to deliver fast, intuitive digital experiences that make a real difference for their customers, employees, and communities. As the leading Drupal company, we offer a complete platform that supports every stage of their website’s lifecycle, from development to delivery, backed by enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance. Drupal is the leading open source content management system (CMS) that powers millions of websites globally, known for its flexibility, security, and robust community. Our portfolio also includes solutions for digital asset management, website optimization, accessibility and accelerating activation. Organizations use our platform to lower their time to market and drive improved digital engagement and conversions. We are committed to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible and available to all. https://www.acquia.com

Media Contact:

Joanna Normand

Marketbridge for Acquia

acquia@marketbridge.com