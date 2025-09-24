Registration Opens for 2026 MITRE Embedded Capture the Flag Competition

McLean, Va., and Bedford, Mass., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MITRE announces that registration is now open for the 2026 Embedded Capture the Flag (eCTFTM) Competition, a semester-long program designed for high school and college students to develop practical cybersecurity skills and strengthen the nation’s technical workforce.

Registration is open until January 31, 2026. The competition begins January 14 and runs through April 15, with an award ceremony on April 24, 2026.

Now in its 11th year, the MITRE eCTF provides hands-on experience in securing embedded systems—essential components in modern technology. The competition brings together students from universities, high schools, and community colleges worldwide, enabling them to build both offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills needed for future careers.

“MITRE’s focus on real-world scenarios, hands-on learning, and team collaboration ensures participants gain foundational skills to protect critical infrastructure,” said Doug Robbins, vice president, engineering and prototyping, MITRE. “By offering access to advanced hardware platforms, secure environments, and expert mentorship, MITRE supports students in developing the expertise required for technical careers.”

2026 Competition Theme: Securing Chip Foundries

This year, teams will design and implement a secure storage solution for a chip foundry. Participants must build systems that allow users with different roles to access appropriate data, while preventing unauthorized access to sensitive chip designs. This scenario reflects the complex security challenges faced by industry and government, giving participants experience in protecting mission-critical technology.

The 2026 eCTF introduces a new hardware platform—the Texas Instruments MSPM0L2228, featuring a Cortex-M0+ ARM processor, 256 kB of flash, 32 kB of static random-access memory (SRAM), and multiple peripherals. Teams will use a custom board, with the option to purchase additional LP-MSPM0L2228 LaunchPads to support development.

More information, including registration details, is available at https://ectf.mitre.org. Questions can be directed to ectf@mitre.org. Companies interested in supporting the eCTF can learn more at https://ectf.mitre.org/sponsor. MITRE recommends that participating schools offer course credit to students, reinforcing the competition’s role in workforce preparation.

A Mission-Focused Experience

MITRE’s eCTF is distinct in its focus on embedded systems security—a field with challenges not addressed by traditional online CTFs. The competition balances offense and defense, requiring teams to design, build, and attack systems over 12 weeks. This hardware-focused experience develops critical skills and fosters collaboration among students from varied academic backgrounds.

As a not-for-profit operator of federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs), MITRE is uniquely positioned to deliver mission-driven solutions. The eCTF complements MITRE’s commitment to innovation and measurable national impact by preparing students to secure the systems that support modern society.

In 2025, more than 1,200 students participated on 139 teams, representing 123 schools from 17 countries.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to driving solutions to our nation’s most pressing challenges. As a not-for-profit research and development organization, MITRE’s staff leverage our unique multi-sponsor vantage point, systems expertise, and innovative solutions to ensure the health, prosperity, and security of our nation.

Contact Info



Lisa Fasold

lfasold@mitre.org

+1 703-983-2282

Attachment