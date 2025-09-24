National Fire Sprinkler Association Responds to Jefferson Apartments Fire in Squirrel Hill

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) expresses its condolences over the devastating fire at the Jefferson Apartments in Squirrel Hill on September 9th. We extend our sympathy to all those who were displaced by this tragic event. We know the disruption, loss, and uncertainty that follows a fire can be long-lasting.

Emerging reports indicate that the historic Jefferson Apartments building—nearly 100 years old—lacked a fire sprinkler system. This absence likely contributed to the scale of destruction and displacement from the fire. As investigations continue, the NFSA emphasizes that while there may have been multiple contributing factors — including an electrical malfunction in a basement utility room, structural age, fire spread through roof and façade, the presence of sprinklers could have significantly mitigated damage, slowed fire spread, and potentially prevented complete loss of structure.

“The time is now for cities like Pittsburgh to be proactive and embrace fire sprinkler retrofits,” explains NFSA President Shane Ray. “We need all residential fire sprinkler retrofits to be incentivized and the recent apartment fire in Squirrel Hill underscores the importance of this.”

Fire sprinklers save lives and property. They reduce injuries and fatalities and dramatically decrease the number of people who are displaced after a fire. In some cases, these displacements can last longer than a year. When buildings are retrofitted with sprinklers, or when sprinklers are included in design from the outset, damage is often contained to a much smaller area, allowing more rapid recovery and fewer long‐term displacements.

We commend Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith and Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones for publicly supporting efforts to retrofit older buildings with sprinkler systems. Councilwoman Kail‐Smith has emphasized revisiting ordinances that would require sprinklers in buildings and has called for exploring financial support for building owners to help with retrofit costs. Chief Jones has acknowledged the challenges of retrofits but has underscored the importance of voluntary or mandated protections to protect residents.

We call on city leadership, building owners, and policymakers to act swiftly:

Mandate sprinkler retrofits in older and historic high‐rise and mid‐rise residential buildings.

Provide financial assistance, grants, or incentives to building owners who may find retrofit costs a barrier.

Educate property owners and tenants on the proven life‐saving benefits of fire sprinkler systems.

The NFSA stands ready to partner with local government, fire departments, building owners, and community organizations to help ensure safety in Pittsburgh’s aging residential buildings. We believe no one should suffer the avoidable losses that occur when fire protection is lacking.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association: NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics, and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders to fulfill the vision of a safer world.