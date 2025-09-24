24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Eco-Engineered Spider Silk Poised to Redefine Sports Apparel

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, is positioning itself at the forefront of a new frontier in sportswear innovation as it prepares to reconvene its recombinant spider silk production program. Kraig Labs plans on delivering the first spider silk fiber samples to two of the sports companies it announced earlier this year. These deliveries will mark a pivotal moment in KBLB’s evolution from R&D into potential revenue-generating partnerships.

24/7 Market News does not know the initial target applications, but the conventual wisdom is that spider silk fibers, known for their unmatched combination of strength, flexibility, lightness, and breathability, are desired for high-performance use across a wide range of sporting applications, including:

Compression wear (shorts, sleeves, base layers)

(shorts, sleeves, base layers) Body temperature regulation apparel for endurance athletes

for endurance athletes Perspiration-wicking training and game-day gear

Extreme sports (skateboarding, skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking)

(skateboarding, skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking) Contact sports (rugby, MMA, football)

(rugby, MMA, football) Outdoor & adventure gear, including ultra-lightweight base layers and durable outerwear

With high tensile strength, superior flexibility, and natural breathability, spider silk is uniquely suited for sports where durability, comfort, and performance are mission-critical.

A Sports Apparel Revolution in the Making

The global sports apparel market is projected to reach $400 billion by 2030 (Allied Market Research), driven by performance innovation and consumer demand for sustainable and functional gear. Premium and technical apparel categories, especially those with eco-friendly credentials, are among the fastest-growing segments.

While spider silk is still in the early stages of commercial scale-up, Kraig Labs’ entry into this space could open a high-margin niche in the $50–$70 billion performance and technical sportswear category. With advancements in biotechnology and a growing focus on green innovation, spider silk offers a distinct competitive edge over petroleum-based synthetics like nylon and polyester, which dominate the market but face growing scrutiny for their environmental impact.

By delivering initial samples to these interested parties, Kraig Labs is aligning with the growing movement toward sustainable high-performance apparel, one that is particularly relevant to the next generation of eco-conscious athletes and brands.

Market Opportunity: The Numbers Behind the Silk

Kraig Labs is pursuing a path to commercialization that could unlock billions in long-term potential:

If spider silk apparel captures even 0.5–1% of the sports and outdoor apparel market by 2030, this could represent $2–4 billion in annual revenue potential across compression, thermal, and extreme sports gear.

Blended fiber products, combining spider silk with recycled synthetics or organic cotton, may further expand adoption while optimizing performance-to-cost ratios.

Use in niche high-intensity sports (e.g., snowboarding, rugby, tactical training) offers an initial beachhead for premium adoption, before moving into broader fitness categories.



Strategic Roadmap and Next Steps

Delivery of first-gen spider silk textiles and apparel prototypes is anticipated to begin as soon as Q4 2025. Feedback from these companies will inform fabric finishing, scalability requirements, and product design for sports applications.

As the company ramps up production at its expanded facilities and refines its Dragon Silk™ technologies, the focus will remain on:

Scalability and cost reduction to meet demand at commercial levels

to meet demand at commercial levels Refinement of yarns and weaves optimized for athletic use

optimized for athletic use Strategic brand partnerships with technical apparel and sportswear leaders



About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated by one or more featured companies for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.

