CarMax Earns Top Honors in 2025: Recently Ranked #6 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail and #38 on PEOPLE’s Companies That Care List

RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list for the 11th consecutive year, ranking #6 in the large company category. CarMax was also recently honored by Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine as one of the 2025 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, ranking #38 and marking the company's fifth appearance on the list. These recognitions, as well as other awards achieved this year, highlight CarMax’s people-first culture and commitment to helping its communities thrive.

“We are incredibly proud of CarMax’s associates for their dedication to each other, our customers, and our communities,” said Craig Cronheim, CarMax Chief Human Resources Officer. “These achievements reflect CarMax associates’ daily efforts to embody our people-first culture and foster a supportive and welcoming environment.”

About the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ Award

The Best Workplaces in Retail list highlights organizations excelling in creating positive, inclusive, and engaging environments.

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Retail,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high, people don’t just embrace the culture — they champion it.”

About the 2025 PEOPLE® Companies that Care Award

The PEOPLE® Companies that Care list recognizes companies that achieve business success while also showing remarkable care for their people, their communities, and the planet.

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.4 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those surveys, more than 1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for this year’s list, and these rankings are based on that feedback.

"Witnessing the innovative spirit with which these companies invest in their employees, communities, and the world is truly invigorating," says Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE GM and editor-in-chief. "Their commitment reflects our mission, to feature what happens when ordinary people do extraordinary work."

Additional recent recognition in 2025 for CarMax include:

Fortune Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®," which annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country. CarMax has been recognized on this list for 21 consecutive years and was ranked 69th in 2025.

US Veteran's and Military Magazine's "Top Veteran-Friendly Employer," which is a ranking awarded to organizations for their outreach and accessibility to the veteran population.

Military Friendly, which recognizes companies as a "Military Friendly Employer" due to their commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Top Workplaces," which recognizes the best places to work in metro Atlanta, GA, is based on confidential, anonymous employee feedback collected through a survey.

Richmond Times-Dispatch's "Top Workplaces," which recognizes organizations that are the best places to work in Richmond, VA, is based on confidential, anonymous employee feedback collected through a survey.

Culture at CarMax

CarMax offers an award-winning culture and endless career paths driven by a wide variety of roles, unmatched training, and support for associate career growth. Additionally, CarMax is a people-first company founded on integrity. Helping our communities thrive is core to who we are and how we conduct business. When you work at CarMax, you're a part of that impact. We support what's most important to our associates and help connect them with ways to make a difference.

About CarMax