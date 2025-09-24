UAB “Kvartalas“ Publishes Interim Financial Statements for the Six-month Period Ended 30 June 2025

UAB “Kvartalas“ (hereinafter – the Company) publishes interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

The Company’s main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns 64.3 a commercial land plot at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius. The site is being developed as an office building with over 19,000 sq.m. of aboveground gross building area.

Key events during First Half-Year 2025

On 1 April 2025, UAB “Kvartalas“ distributed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 12 000 000 to finance the development of business center “Sąvaržėlė”.

On 22 April 2025, 32% completion of the business center was registered.

On 20 June 2025, UAB “Kvartalas“ distributed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10 131 700 to finance the development of business center “Sąvaržėlė”.

Key events after the end of the First Half-Year 2025

On 1 August 2025, Marius Žemaitis was appointed as the new director of the Company.

From the start of the project until 30 June 2025, EUR 44.2 million have been invested in the development of the business center "Sąvaržėlė". Total nominal value of issued bonds to finance the development reached EUR 30.1 million by 30 June 2025.

LTC (Loan to Cost) ratio as of 30 June 2025 was 34.44%.

