IDB BANK ANNOUNCES ELENA SANTANA AS HEAD OF FLORIDA COMMERCIAL BANKING

Aventura, FL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, announced the appointment of Elena Santana as its new Senior Vice President and Head of Florida Commercial Banking. In this role, she will lead business development and segment expansion, as well as commercial balance sheet lending across the Bank’s commercial real estate and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments. Santana will report directly to Sagy Aseraf, IDB Bank Executive Vice President and Florida Regional Manager

“We are very excited to welcome Elena to our team,” said Aseraf. “Elena is a seasoned commercial banking leader with an exceptional track record for driving both business development and client success for both companies, entrepreneurs and business leaders. As we continue to advance on our strategic roadmap across commercial banking and financing efforts to benefit our clients, we are confident that her unique experience and deep industry knowledge will play a critical role in our success.”

Santana comes to IDB Bank with more than 20 years of demonstrated success within the commercial banking and financing space, with a special focus in supporting the South East middle market. Prior to joining IDB, she has held several leadership positions across the financial services industry, notably serving as the EVP, Commercial Banking Regional Manager for Amerant Bank; VP, Middle Market Senior Relationship Manager for Wells Fargo Bank N.A.; and VP, Commercial Senior Relationship Manager for City National Bank of Florida.

An active member of the greater Miami business community, Santana is a recognized 2025 Miami Magazine Power Player and a recipient of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Leadership certificate.



About Israel Discount Bank of New York (“IDBNY” or “IDB Bank”)

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S and international clients.

For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

IDB Bank is a registered service mark of Israel Discount Bank of New York. IDB Bank is the U.S. subsidiary of Discount Bank, Ltd. Israel Discount Bank is a member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender Opportunity financial institution.

