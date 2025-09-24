Breakthrough San Diego Clinic Uses Cutting-Edge NUCCA Technique to Reverse Chronic Pain and Restore Quality of Life — Without Drugs or Surgery

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans struggle with chronic neck & back pain, vertigo, migraines, and mobility issues with few lasting solutions, Origin Modern Health & Wellness is redefining the standard of care with a pioneering, non-invasive approach that targets the root cause of dysfunction. Led by Dr. Vivek Soham , one of only three NUCCA-certified specialists in San Diego County, the clinic uses precise 3D imaging and gentle spinal realignment — without cracking, popping, or surgery — to restore nervous system communication, unlock the body’s natural healing potential, and deliver transformative results where conventional medicine often falls short.

Persistent pain from head and neck misalignments can ruin your daily routine, sleep and mobility, becoming the catalyst for poor quality of life.

When this balance is interrupted, it affects brain stem function and nervous system communication, creating a myriad of health issues.

Origin Modern Health & Wellness Founder, Dr. Vivek Soham, restores alignment, improves posture, reduces muscle tension, and supports long-term relief using the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association ( NUCCA ) technique. It resets communication with the body through the brainstem, helping the system self-correct, regulate and begin to heal.

Developed in the 1940s, NUCCA is the most researched method on correcting misalignments, popularized for decreasing high blood pressure and migraines. This non-invasive, chiropractic method gently realigns the top of the spine– atlas (C1) and axis (C2) with no cracking, popping, or twisting, to promote natural healing and improve overall function.

“Using precise 3D imaging for optimal results, we find the root cause of pain to reconnect individuals to their body’s potential,” said Dr. Soham. “We frequently see patients after years of traditional chiropractic adjustments, surgery and medication, but still no answers. When nothing else works, NUCCA often does.”

With advanced training in structural and neurological assessment, Dr. Soham treats vertigo, back pain, headaches, migraines, chronic pain and TMJ, to restore function and create long-term resilience.

“Our patient-first approach is grounded in trust, transparency, and sustainable results. There’s no guesswork. We measure, assess and treat what’s been missed.”

The call to help others came when a 9-year-old Vivek saw his single mother suffer from chronic pain following a car accident. Then one day, a chiropractic adjustment healed her.

“I didn’t believe one thing could help so much, so I questioned it,” he said. “I tried to disprove it and it disproved me.”

His mom’s recovery became the avatar for which he built his practice on: To prepare people for life and help those neglecting their health.

And if he can’t help somebody, they’re referred out.

“It’s about getting patients where they need to be,” he said. “If they’re holding alignment, they’re healing.”

There are 279 NUCCA doctors in the world with Dr. Soham being one of three in San Diego County. Origin Modern Health & Wellness has offices in Carlsbad and Ocean Beach and is one of seven official research facilities of The Upper Cervical Research Foundation (UCRF). Dr. Soham is currently the youngest sitting Vice-President of UCRF.

“People deserve answers, relief and a care team that believes them. NUCCA gets people better, faster, with the least amount of disruption to their life,” he said.

On Sept. 8, Origin Vitae Network hosted The Guardian Classic at Maderas Golf Club, a charity golf tournament supporting active duty military service members, veterans and first responders by subsidizing access to care. The event was a complete success, and with a three year partnership booked with Maderas Golf Club , continued charity work within the San Diego community is on the horizon.

“Providing access, awareness and education is key,” he said. “The power of this work is when your body works like it’s supposed to.”

