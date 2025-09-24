Go Rentals Appoints Cory Glass Vice President of Sales and Business Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the nation's premier luxury car rental service specializing in private aviation and top tier hospitality, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cory Glass as Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Glass joins Go Rentals with a distinguished background in business development, enterprise sales, and partnerships. Most recently, Glass spent the last 12 years at Salesforce within their Travel & Hospitality Industry group. At Go Rentals, Glass will oversee national sales and business development strategy, driving growth in existing and new markets while further elevating the culture of excellence for which Go Rentals is widely known.

“My roles in hospitality and technology have taught me that delivering excellent client relations isn’t just a goal—it’s a standard that must be adhered to in every interaction. That hands-on experience prepared me for my new role at Go Rentals, where I see truly unlimited growth potential powered by that same commitment to our clients’ experience,” said Glass.

Founded in 1995 and family owned, Go Rentals has grown from a single location to servicing more than 280+ FBOs across the United States, providing a personalized, high-touch car rental experience to discerning private aviation, hospitality, and leisure travelers. The company’s reputation is built on beautifully maintained vehicles, rigorous attention to detail, and a dedication to making every client feel like a VIP. “We are thrilled to welcome Cory to our executive team,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “His expertise in building strong partnerships and his passion for service excellence are a perfect fit for our mission as we enter our next phase of national growth.”

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service focused on personalized experiences, serving customers across the U.S. with unparalleled luxury and convenience. Offering the best equipped selection of vehicles coupled with high-touch white glove service, Go Rentals is redefining excellence in the Car Rental industry.

For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com.

