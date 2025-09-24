Kahuna Promotes Sean Rohde to Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Rohde to chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Rohde will oversee the company's sales, marketing and partnerships functions, building on a track record of significant growth and success.





Sean Rohde, Kahuna Chief Revenue Officer

Since joining the company, Rohde has been a key driver of Kahuna’s exponential growth, contributing to a more than 10x increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR). An experienced software sales leader and a trusted partner to our customers, Rohde has been instrumental in expanding Kahuna's market presence. Under his leadership, Kahuna has successfully grown its energy and field services business while also launching new verticals in healthcare and manufacturing. Rohde also led the expansion of Kahuna's partnership and channel efforts, including the recent hiring of Jeff Durand as vice president of channels and business development.

"Sean’s leadership and strategic vision have been critical to Kahuna’s success," said Jai Shah, chief executive officer at Kahuna. “His ability to scale our revenue operations, dedication to our customers and deep market knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead our team as chief revenue officer. We are confident he will continue to accelerate our growth."

"I am excited to take on this new challenge and continue working with the talented team at Kahuna," said Rohde. "I look forward to building on our momentum and further expanding our reach to help more organizations build skill-based enterprises."

Before joining Kahuna, Rohde held senior sales positions at leading software companies, including HashiCorp and Alert Logic. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and management from Texas Tech University.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable, and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33b0c766-9b0e-4a71-a784-e856faa1814f