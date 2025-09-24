LESSING’S HOSPITALITY GROUP PARTNERS WITH FORDHAM PREPERATORY SCHOOL TO PROVIDE FOOD SERVICES

Bronx, NY, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronx, NY- September 24, 2025: Lessing’s Hospitality Group’s Food Service Management Division is proud to announce its new partnership with Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx, NY, as the exclusive provider of food and catering services for students, faculty, and staff.

The partnership unites Fordham Prep’s more than 180 years of Jesuit educational tradition with Lessing’s 135-year legacy of hospitality. Together, the focus will be on providing students and faculty with fresh, thoughtfully prepared meals tailored to support both academic life and athletic performance. With an emphasis on quality ingredients and dining experiences that bring people together, the collaboration reflects the shared values of tradition, excellence, and community.

“Partnering with Fordham Prep is a natural fit given our shared history and commitment to excellence,” said Kevin Lessing, Executive Vice President of Lessing’s Food Service Management Division. “We look forward to providing fresh, balanced meals that support student life and strengthen community on campus.”

For Fordham Prep, the partnership reflects a continued investment in student life. “We are excited to welcome Lessing’s as our food service partner,” said Anthony Day, President of Fordham Preparatory School. “This collaboration will have an immediate and lasting impact on our campus dining program, offering our students and staff high-quality meals and a level of service that aligns with Fordham Prep’s mission and values.”

Lessing’s Food Service Management Division proudly serves more than 60 educational and corporate institutions across the Northeast and Florida. The partnership with Fordham Prep further strengthens Lessing’s commitment to supporting educational communities with exceptional dining experiences.

About Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Founded in 1890, Lessing’s Hospitality Group is a family-owned company now led by the fifth generation of Lessing’s. With over 120 locations throughout the Northeast and Florida, the company’s expansive portfolio includes food service management, restaurants, and catering venues. Its Food Service Management Division provides tailored dining solutions tailored to meet the needs of each client, with a focus on quality, service, and tradition.

