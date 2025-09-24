Wordify Partners with Otterly.AI to Enhance AI Search Visibility for Enterprise Software Clients

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wordify, a leading content strategy agency for enterprise software, today announced a strategic partnership with Otterly.AI, the premier AI search monitoring and optimization platform. This collaboration directly supports Wordify's mission to bring greater AI search visibility to its clients across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.





Wordify and Otterly.AI join forces to advance AI search monitoring.

Advancing Content Strategy in the AI Era

Enterprise software companies are witnessing a fundamental shift in how prospects discover and evaluate solutions.

Large Language Models and Google's AI Overviews are fundamentally changing the buyer journey, with Gartner predicting that brands' organic search traffic will decrease by 50% or more by 2028.

But according to Wordify’s Founder, Kaya Ismail, this transformation represents an opportunity rather than a crisis.

Ismail argues that these AI platforms are primarily capturing top-of-funnel, informational searches rather than high-intent, bottom-of-funnel queries.

"Think of this as intelligent traffic pruning," explains Ismail. "AI is filtering out top-of-funnel tire-kickers before they ever reach your website."

This evolution creates a more qualified visitor profile. Instead of answering basic questions like "What is CRM software?" or "How does cloud computing work?", enterprise websites now receive visitors who have already completed their initial research through AI platforms. They arrive with specific questions, clear requirements, and genuine purchase intent, particularly when the customer’s LLM of choice recommends or links to a product.

The result? Higher-quality traffic that converts at significantly better rates.

"The prospects landing on SaaS websites today are informed buyers with serious intent," Ismail notes. "They've moved beyond general education and are ready for detailed product discussions, demos, and sales conversations."

For enterprise software marketers, this shift demands a strategic pivot: optimizing not only for humans and Google but also for AI platforms to capture consideration-stage prospects by ensuring your website delivers the in-depth, technical content that pre-qualified buyers need to make informed decisions.

"Our partnership with Otterly.AI ensures our clients stay ahead of this transformation by understanding exactly how their content appears in ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity searches."

Wordify Clients to Benefit from OtterlyAI’s Cutting-edge AI Search Monitoring Platform

Through this partnership, Wordify clients gain access to Otterly.AI's cutting-edge monitoring capabilities across major AI platforms:

Brand Visibility Tracking : Monitor how enterprise software brands appear in AI-generated responses

: Monitor how enterprise software brands appear in AI-generated responses Content Citation Analysis : Track which content pieces are being referenced by AI platforms

: Track which content pieces are being referenced by AI platforms Competitive Intelligence : Understand how competitors are positioned in AI search results

: Understand how competitors are positioned in AI search results Geographic Insights: Monitor performance across key markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East

Global Reach, Local Expertise

Wordify's international presence across four major regions – combined with Otterly.AI's multi-platform monitoring capabilities – creates unprecedented opportunities for enterprise software companies to optimize their content strategy for the AI era.

"Enterprise software companies need to understand how their solutions are being presented by AI Search Engines in different markets," explained Thomas Peham, Co-Founder of OtterlyAI. "This partnership combines Wordify's deep content strategy expertise with our AI search intelligence to deliver actionable insights that drive business results."

About Wordify

Wordify is the content strategy agency for enterprise software, serving clients across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The agency specializes in creating comprehensive content strategies that drive visibility across search engines, high-intent engagement, and revenue growth for B2B technology companies.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is a leading AI Search Monitoring & Optimization Platform that helps brands understand their visibility across AI-powered search platforms.

The company provides comprehensive monitoring and optimization tools for Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, AI Mode, Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity, enabling businesses to track brand mentions, content citations, and search performance in the AI era.

Media Contact



Andres Phillips

andres@wordify.co