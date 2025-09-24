Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion in California with New Vista Location

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee company known for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and popular Fuel® energy drinks, is expanding its footprint in Vista with a brand-new location.

The store, located at 905 S Santa Fe Avenue, will officially open its doors on Friday, September 26. Guests can enjoy free 16-ounce drinks all day, with the celebration continuing throughout the week through a lineup of promotions including buy-one-get-one drink offers, exclusive sticker giveaways, and half-off food specials. This opening marks Black Rock’s fourth California location and reinforces the brand’s steady expansion across the Sunbelt region.

“We're looking forward to more expansion in Southern California, and this new Vista location marks the beginning of that growth,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “This community’s warmth and energy align perfectly with our brand, and we’re excited to welcome our new neighbors with great drinks and genuine hospitality.”

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock’s protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

The new Vista café showcases a custom mural and Black Rock’s signature industrial-modern design, creating a welcoming space for guests to relax, catch up with friends, or work over coffee. At the heart of the experience is Black Rock’s team of skilled baristas, committed to fast, friendly service and carrying out the company’s mission: to be a positive force in every community it serves.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

