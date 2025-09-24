SME and AMT Kick Off Manufacturing Technology Series ‘North American Tour’ Fall 2025 Events

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 edition of the Manufacturing Technology Series is on its way to three regional markets this fall, giving U.S. manufacturers the opportunity to experience the latest innovations up close, while in tandem learning from key industry leaders and experts.

The events are produced by SME, the nonprofit association committed to advancing the widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and developing North America’s talent and capabilities, and AMT – The Association for Manufacturing Technology.

The four-event series kicked off May 13-15 in West Springfield, Mass., with events in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 7-9; Greenville, S.C., on Oct. 21-23; and Dallas on Nov. 4-6.

The series is designed to empower small to medium-size manufacturers and large OEMs in key regions to transform their production facilities into smart factories; embrace more-efficient technologies that improve cost, quality and profitability; and grow and upskill their workforce as they face similar challenges on different scales.

“We are excited to provide an opportunity for company decision makers in key areas to witness the newest technology firsthand and connect with each other. As always, our strong lineup of presenters provides invaluable insight to small and medium-sized manufacturers as they navigate their futures in manufacturing,” said Dave Morton, SME group director, Manufacturing Technology Series. “We’re also looking forward to being in Dallas, which will engage a new audience of regional manufacturers.”

Dallas is welcoming a Manufacturing Technology Series event for the first time since 2001 in response to attendee interest in bringing the series to the area.

“We know from our own experience, and in talking with attendees, that Dallas is an important hub for a number of manufacturing sectors; we want to be sure we’re reaching those individuals,” said Morton. “We had a long, successful run in Houston, but moving this year’s event to Dallas is a big opportunity to connect with manufacturers who haven’t been able to attend in the past.”

More than 25,000 attendees are anticipated across the four-event series where there will be more than 1,400 technology and solutions providers scheduled to exhibit. In addition, dozens of speakers will provide insights, case studies and discussions around current and future opportunities and technologies in manufacturing like the Smart Manufacturing Experience Showcase.

“One of our main goals with these events is to provide a place for networking and discussion for the entire manufacturing industry across a variety of disciplines,” said Morton. “The 2025 Manufacturing Technology Series of events are about fostering relationships that can help strengthen the entire industry, while bringing these events to regional manufacturing hubs. This allows us to get people in a room together to understand what’s happening in their local, regional and national manufacturing communities and how they can advance their businesses.”

The SME Education Foundation’s Bright Minds Student Summits will also return to all events in the series, bringing in high school students to experience the high-tech nature of manufacturing firsthand and showcase its exciting, growing and lucrative career path.

To learn more about the 2025 Manufacturing Technology Series, including how to register to attend one and/or all the events, visit mtseries.com.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

About AMT – The Association for Manufacturing Technology

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, Virginia, near the nation’s capital, AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. AMTonline.org

