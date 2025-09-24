MedX Holdings Secures Five Franchise Deals — Multi-State Growth and Vegas Flagship Set to Drive Revenue Surge

Austin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH)

Lazydaze Franchise Expansion Accelerates with Five New Locations Signed

Houston, San Marcos, and Maryland deals signal nationwide brand traction — Flagship store planned in Las Vegas

Austin, Texas — September 24, 2025

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), parent company of Lazydaze +Coffeeshop and Dazed Inc., proudly announces the signing of five new Lazydaze franchises, marking a major milestone in its national expansion strategy. This includes two new franchises in Texas, a three-location development agreement in Maryland, and progress on the company's flagship corporate-owned store in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New Franchise Highlights:

• Houston, Texas — Franchise awarded, with a projected opening in Q1 2026.

• San Marcos, Texas — Franchise awarded, targeting a college-town market rich with cultural relevance.

• Maryland — A signed development agreement for three franchise locations, representing our first multi-unit commitment in the Mid-Atlantic region.

• Las Vegas, Nevada — MedX has officially submitted deposits for architectural drawings and HVAC-related build-out requirements for what will become a corporate-owned flagship Lazydaze +Coffeeshop. This high-profile location is expected to open in early 2026, bringing the full expression of the Lazydaze brand to one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in the world.

Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings, shared:

“This is more than growth—it’s positioning. From Texas to Maryland to Las Vegas, we’re planting flags and building a lifestyle brand that thrives at the intersection of culture, cannabis, and compliance. The Las Vegas store will be a statement piece, a flagship that showcases what the Lazydaze model looks like at its most evolved.”

Franchise Growth = Revenue Momentum

The addition of these five franchise commitments represents future recurring revenue through:

- Initial franchise fees and royalty streams

- Increased product distribution and wholesale leverage

- Technology licensing through Leaf-trak

- Stronger national brand identity and consumer awareness



These developments also strengthen our ability to scale. With a pipeline now extending coast to coast, MedX is activating markets in parallel and demonstrating operational readiness to support growth at both the franchise and corporate levels.

MedX: Building a Platform, Not Just Stores

Our growth is fueled by an integrated platform approach:

- Lazydaze +Coffeeshop: Culture-forward cannabis lounges and dispensaries that blend hospitality and compliance.

- Leaf-trak POS: A cannabis-native point-of-sale platform custom-built for lounges, now entering pilot stages with full commercial launch expected in Q4 2025.

- Smart Brand Digital: Our e-commerce and brand amplification engine, designed to support franchisees and corporate locations alike.

Shareholder Outlook: Velocity, Not Just Vision

This milestone puts MedX on track to surpass its $1.5M FY25 revenue target, with meaningful contributions expected from Leaf-trak licenses, new store openings, and market momentum across Texas and New Mexico.

The flagship Las Vegas store—our first in Nevada—will serve as a high-visibility anchor for the brand and a showcase of our lounge technology, menu innovation, and hospitality-driven cannabis retail experience.

For Future Investors: This Is the Model to Watch

The MedX model is capital-efficient, franchisable, and technology-enabled. We’re targeting strategic partnerships that help accelerate deployment and distribution while creating long-term shareholder value through recurring revenue and brand equity.

If you believe cannabis is moving into its mainstream era, MedX is a pure-play opportunity riding that tailwind—with real stores, real software, and a growing national footprint.

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH)

MedX Holdings is building a portfolio for cannabis retail, hospitality, and technology through its subsidiaries, including Dazed Inc., Smart Brand Digital, and Lazydaze +Coffeeshop. The company is focused on franchise development, cannabis/hemp retail innovation, and regulatory-compliant tech solutions for the industry.

For more information, visit:

www.medxholdings.com

www.lazydazefranchise.com



Follow us:

@medxholdings and @the1onlyhans on X

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties related to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and execution.

Investor & Media Contact

Raji Bhakta – President Operations / IR

MedX Holdings, Inc.

210-438-2750

✉️ raji@dazedinc.com