DTEX Spotlights Risk-Adaptive Cybersecurity for the AI Era at DTEX NEXT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , the trusted leader in insider risk management, today announced DTEX NEXT , its inaugural global event which will unveil a new generation of proactive risk-adaptive security capabilities built for the AI era, powered by behavioral science, advanced AI, and DTEX’s strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Taking place on Tuesday, October 7, DTEX NEXT will convene leading security experts to discuss generative and agentic AI challenges, and how to adopt AI with confidence to drive business success.

To attend DTEX NEXT, register here .

At DTEX NEXT, attendees will get an inside look at DTEX’s latest advancements in insider risk management (IRM) and risk-adaptive data loss prevention (DLP), powered by industry-leading behavioral science, advanced AI, and DTEX’s strategic collaboration with AWS.

Highlights include:

DTEX Risk-Adaptive Framework™ – Intelligent, real-time policy automation that adapts to evolving user behavior and risk.

– Intelligent, real-time policy automation that adapts to evolving user behavior and risk. Behavior-Based Classificatio n – Patented AI-driven classification that extends beyond text to cover unstructured formats such as source code, images, and video.

– Patented AI-driven classification that extends beyond text to cover unstructured formats such as source code, images, and video. AI Risk Assistant – Agentic workflows, developed with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, to streamline investigations and reduce response times.

– Agentic workflows, developed with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, to streamline investigations and reduce response times. Comprehensive AI Governance – Oversight of generative AI and autonomous agents across browsers and applications, ensuring safe, compliant adoption.

– Oversight of generative AI and autonomous agents across browsers and applications, ensuring safe, compliant adoption. Threat Hunting with AWS OpenSearch – Faster insider risk detection and investigation across the enterprise with advanced behavioral analytics.

– Faster insider risk detection and investigation across the enterprise with advanced behavioral analytics. FedRAMP Authorization – Enabling U.S. federal agencies and critical infrastructure to adopt DTEX’s insider risk and DLP solutions with confidence.

Legacy DLP continues to fail against insider misuse, unstructured data, and nation-state actors exploiting AI — factors contributing to insider-related incidents that now cost organizations an average of $17.4 million annually.

“Traditional DLP is obsolete. It was built for the last decade, not the AI era,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems. “Security leaders don’t need more alerts — they need context and intent. DTEX NEXT is where we’ll show how proactive, adaptive security can stop data loss and insider compromise before it happens.”

“By combining behavioral science with advanced AI, we’re surfacing risks that conventional tools miss,” said Rajan Koo, CTO of DTEX. “The file era is ending. Generative AI is redefining how data is created, shared, and consumed. But the human behaviors driving those interactions haven’t changed – and that’s where DTEX’s approach has become mission-critical.”

DTEX NEXT will feature insights from leading voices in cybersecurity and national security, including:

Kevin Mandia , Founder of Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud), on how threat detection must evolve in the AI era.

, Founder of Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud), on how threat detection must evolve in the AI era. Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Studeman , former Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, on nation-state tactics and the risks of insider compromise.

, former Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, on nation-state tactics and the risks of insider compromise. Howard Holton , CEO, GigaOm, on the evolution of DLP, the role of behavior, and the impact of AI governance on security.

, CEO, GigaOm, on the evolution of DLP, the role of behavior, and the impact of AI governance on security. David Hahn , Chief Information Security Officer, Hearst, on governing AI adoption in highly regulated industries.

, Chief Information Security Officer, Hearst, on governing AI adoption in highly regulated industries. Carl Meadows , Director of Product Management, AWS OpenSearch, on scaling insider threat hunting with advanced analytics.

, Director of Product Management, AWS OpenSearch, on scaling insider threat hunting with advanced analytics. Rajan Koo , Chief Technology Officer, DTEX, on the technology behind DTEX’s latest innovations.

, Chief Technology Officer, DTEX, on the technology behind DTEX’s latest innovations. Lynsey Wolf , VP of Insider Risk Services, DTEX, on real-world investigations and lessons from the field.

, VP of Insider Risk Services, DTEX, on real-world investigations and lessons from the field. Perspectives from several DTEX customers.

DTEX NEXT will be held virtually on October 7, 2025. For more information and to register, visit the DTEX NEXT webpage .

