Pebl Named a Leader For the Fifth Time in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT Report, Highlighting AI-First Strategy and Market Momentum

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pebl (formerly Velocity Global), the leading provider of Employer of Record (EOR), has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive time in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT Evaluation for Global Employer of Record Services (Overall market segment). The recognition validates Pebl’s ability to deliver immediate value and meet evolving future client needs.

The recent NelsonHall assessment underscores Pebl’s strengths in:

Global Reach & Compliance: Operating in 185+ countries with deep local market knowledge and a high accuracy of compliance, payroll, and employment operations.



AI-First Platform: Building on over a decade of data and expertise, the newly launched AI-first platform, including the AI Assistant “Alfie,” accelerates onboarding, offers instant quotes, and provides real-time compliance guidance.



Self-Serve Simplicity with Expert Support: The hybrid delivery model combines fast, intuitive self-service tools with human expertise to ensure speed without sacrificing trust or precision.



Instant & Transparent Insights: Full cost visibility up front, immediate compliance assessments, and onboarding from day one.



“Being named a NelsonHall Leader validates the strategy behind our transformation to Pebl,” said Francoise Brougher, CEO of Pebl. “Global hiring is no longer a back-office function, it’s a growth driver. Pebl is redefining what HR technology should deliver: the simplicity of consumer-grade technology applied to workforce expansion, powered by AI and compliance intelligence built on more than a decade of data and expertise. This recognition reinforces that Pebl is setting the standard for how companies will hire and scale in the future.”

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Analyst, NelsonHall, said, “Pebl’s positioning as a Leader in the 2025 Global EOR NEAT reflects the company’s recent rebranding and its alignment with the vision of building a foundation for compliant global expansion. Its AI-first platform for hiring, paying, and managing talent across borders makes it easier for clients to adopt and scale with EOR through intuitive AI-powered self-service tools, embedded compliance insights, and guided workflows that reduce manual effort and accelerate value delivery.”

Pebl’s rebranding in September 2025 reflects the company’s commitment to an AI-first global hiring platform: one built on its long-standing compliance expertise and tens of thousands of global compliance data points, now enhanced by AI-powered analytics, an AI assistant, instant onboarding, and real-time insights. Pebl delivers a consumer-grade HR experience that makes global hiring as easy as booking travel online, giving businesses upfront cost visibility and frictionless market evaluations to make informed decisions.

The NelsonHall report emphasizes that companies are increasingly seeking solutions that combine speed, compliance, and automation as global hiring becomes more complex. Pebl’s positioning responds directly to that demand: removing friction and risk by embedding intelligence, transparency, and local compliance into each step of the hiring and employment lifecycle.

To read more on what sets us apart, read more here .

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering global EOR services. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall and with specific capability in delivering EOR product Innovation. The scoring of the vendors is based on a combination of analyst assessment, principally around measurements of the ability to deliver immediate benefit; and feedback from interviewing of vendor clients, principally in support of measurements of levels of partnership and ability to meet future client requirements.

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the only platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl’s AI assistant, delivers instant, vetted answers in 50+ languages, backed by a global network of 200+ legal and hiring experts. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses—from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth startups—Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: https://hellopebl.com .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.