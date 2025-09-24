NFL MVP and Central Valley Pistachio Farmer Josh Allen Joins Forces With Wonderful Pistachios to Launch Major College Scholarship for Youth at Firebaugh High School

FIREBAUGH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios is proud to announce the launch of the Josh Allen Scholarship in partnership with Central Valley native, pistachio farmer, and star Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Wonderful Pistachios is one of the many iconic brands under The Wonderful Company’s portfolio of healthy products, including FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN, Landmark, and Lewis Cellars wines.

The program will support first-generation youth pursuing higher education in Allen’s hometown of Firebaugh, California. It is part of an expansion of the Wonderful Community Scholarship program, made possible by The Wonderful Company, its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, and their foundation. The announcement follows Allen’s recent partnership with Wonderful® Pistachios as the brand’s new spokesman and star of a fall commercial campaign.

“This program is about more than a scholarship fund, it’s a way to open new doors for the next generation of leaders,” said Allen. “I’m proud to partner with Wonderful in bringing this opportunity to my hometown of Firebaugh.”

The program will provide support to first-generation students graduating from high school and pursuing higher education. Students accepted into the program will receive support with college applications and up to $12,000 over four years in college.

“The Josh Allen Scholarship represents the creation of important new opportunities for students and their families in California’s Central Valley,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “With this new scholarship, we are investing in a community that many of our employees call home, just like Josh Allen. With Josh’s partnership, we are ensuring that first-generation students in Firebaugh have the resources they need to successfully navigate the college application process and pursue a college degree with confidence and financial support.”

Eligible 12th-grade students at Firebaugh High School were contacted in August by their school administration. 40 eligible seniors were accepted into the scholarship program this year.

About The Wonderful Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California’s Central Valley, which is home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world. To learn more about The Wonderful Company and its core values, visit csr.wonderful.com.

