KeHE Distributors and Sprouts Farmers Market Renew Partnership with Expanded 10-Year Agreement

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ® , a leading distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, announced a 10-year agreement with Sprouts Farmers Market, extending its distribution partnership. The extension highlights the strength of a long-term collaboration marked by transformative growth and shared success across both organizations.

“KeHE is thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Sprouts,” said Scott Widtfeldt, EVP of Sales at KeHE. “Together, we’ve built a foundation of mutual success that has powered remarkable growth for both organizations. This extension positions both KeHE and Sprouts to accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities to meet consumer demands in the years to come.”

KeHE’s offerings have helped fuel Sprouts’ expansion into new markets and supported the grocer’s commitment to stocking its shelves with fresh, healthy, and innovative products. The introduction of KeHE’s Fresh Marketplace has particularly enabled Sprouts to offer a unique product mix across deli, bulk and bakery that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

“Sprouts’ growth in recent years has been fueled in part by our partnership with KeHE,” said Nick Konat, President & Chief Operating Officer at Sprouts. “By extending our partnership for the next decade, we’ll continue delivering the freshest, highest-quality natural and organic products to our customers. As a leader in launching emerging brands, our partnership with KeHE enables us to introduce new innovation to our shelves within months of launch – giving customers early access to the latest products in healthy living.”

The renewed agreement underscores KeHE’s commitment to driving partner success and growth by focusing on market insights and sourcing products that are in-demand by consumers. As KeHE and Sprouts look ahead to the next decade, both organizations remain energized by the opportunities to further innovation, deepen supplier partnerships, and deliver an enhanced customer experience.



About KeHE Distributors

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is a leading distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 7,900 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. Sprouts helps people live and eat better with fresh produce at the heart of the store and delicious discoveries for every dietary lifestyle. Always foraging for what's fresh and innovative, Sprouts offers a carefully curated assortment of products that inspire wellness naturally, including organic, gluten-free, plant-based and non-GMO favorites. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the role it plays in its communities, visit sprouts.com/about.