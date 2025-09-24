Stanley Martin Homes Expands into Tampa Market with Nearly 500 New Homes Across Hillsborough and Pasco Counties

RESTON, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, is proud to announce its entry into the Tampa, Florida market with a robust pipeline of nearly 500 new homes planned across Hillsborough and Pasco Counties by early 2026. This expansion signals a strategic move for the company as it continues its growth throughout the state of Florida.

“Expanding into Tampa is a natural next step as we grow our footprint across Florida. This market allows us to continue delivering on our promise of building exceptional homes in exceptional places,” said Eric Marks, Regional President for the Tampa Division.

The Tampa Division of Stanley Martin Homes will bring thoughtfully designed townhomes and single-family homes to some of the region’s most sought-after locations, offering residents walkable neighborhoods, resort-style amenities, and convenient access to dining, shopping, and the Gulf Coast lifestyle that Tampa is known for.

Neighborhoods in Development Include:

Westchase Station Townhomes – Tampa, Hillsborough County | 38 Homes

Avalon Park West Town Center Single-Family Homes – Wesley Chapel, Pasco County | 168 Homes

Avalon Park West Town Center Townhomes – Wesley Chapel, Pasco County | 197 Homes

Compass Pointe Single-Family Homes – Apollo Beach, Hillsborough County | 84 Homes

Coming late 2026: Villages of Pasadena Hills – Dade City, Pasco County | 439 Homes

Homes will range from affordable townhomes starting in the low $300s to spacious single-family homes priced from the upper $300s to the mid $500s, meeting the needs of a wide variety of homebuyers.

“Our goal is to offer homes that reflect the way people live today—smart floorplans, convenient locations, and communities built around connection. We’re excited to introduce that vision to Tampa,” said Rick Harcrow, Division President of Tampa.

Land development is well underway across all communities, with construction activity expected to ramp up in the coming months. Stanley Martin Homes anticipates strong demand for its signature blend of quality construction, smart design, and community-first planning.

This expansion comes as part of the company’s broader commitment to increasing its presence across Florida. By entering key markets like Tampa, Stanley Martin continues its mission to deliver exceptional homes and vibrant neighborhoods where families can thrive.

For more information and updates about these communities, visit www.stanleymartin.com.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 15 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

