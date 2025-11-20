Stanley Martin Homes Announces Brunson Station, a New Community Coming Soon to the Savannah Area

RESTON, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes is expanding into the Savannah market with the launch of Brunson Station, a brand-new master-planned community coming to Guyton, Georgia. With a total of 170 acres and 104 acres planned for development, Brunson Station will offer 136 townhomes and 204 single-family homes designed for today’s homebuyers seeking both convenience and lifestyle.

Homes at Brunson Station will start from the low $300s for townhomes and the mid $300s for single-family homes. Phase 1 site development is nearly complete, with vertical construction planned to begin this month. A traffic circle at the community entrance is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and reach substantial completion by late 2026. The community is currently in the Coming Soon stage, with interest list registration now open.

“Brunson Station marks an exciting new chapter for families looking to call the Savannah area home,” said Joshua Balamuta, Division President of Stanley Martin Homes. “Set on 170 acres just minutes from downtown and major employers, this new community offers a mix of townhomes and single-family homes surrounded by quality amenities and access to top-rated Effingham County schools. Brunson Station delivers the space, convenience, and lifestyle today’s homebuyers are looking for in one of coastal Georgia’s most desirable locations.”

Residents of Brunson Station will enjoy planned amenities, including a community pool, pavilion, recreation field, pickleball courts, basketball court, playground, and dog park. The location offers quick connectivity to downtown Savannah, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Tanger Outlets, and major grocers such as Publix, Kroger, Aldi, and Walmart. Nearby employment hubs include Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) and the Savannah Ports Authority.

Designed with modern floor plans, flexible spaces, and attainable pricing, the community will serve a wide range of homebuyers seeking a move-in-ready lifestyle near the coast. More details, including floor plans, pricing updates, and grand opening announcements will be shared in the months ahead.

To join the interest list and receive community updates, visit StanleyMartin.com.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 15 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

###

