Stanley Martin Homes Announces New Neighborhood Coming Soon in Loganville, GA

RESTON, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes is excited to announce Darlington, a new neighborhood of single-family homes and townhomes coming soon to Loganville, Georgia. Situated on 22 acres at 3410 Lake Carlton Road, Darlington will feature a mix of 15 single-family homes and 150 townhomes, thoughtfully designed to fit the lifestyles of today’s homebuyers.

Darlington offers homebuyers the opportunity to choose between the Melisse single-family model and the Kirkwood townhome model, with pricing anticipated from the upper $300s for townhomes and the low $400s for single-family homes. Construction is already underway, with single-family homes expected to be complete by October 25, 2025.

Located in the highly desirable Gwinnett County school district, just 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Darlington offers the perfect blend of suburban living with easy access to the city. Its prime location near Highway 78 provides a convenient commute and access to shopping, dining, parks, and local attractions.

The neighborhood will feature community amenities designed to encourage connection and recreation, including a pool, cabana, playground, and open greenspaces.

“Darlington represents an exciting opportunity for Stanley Martin Homes to expand our presence in the Gwinnett County market,” said Michael Pinto, Vice President of Sales for the Atlanta Division. “With its thoughtful mix of townhomes and single-family homes, we’re offering a range of options for today’s buyers who want quality, convenience, and community in one ideal location.”

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 15 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

