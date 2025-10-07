Stanley Martin Homes Introduces Brookside, a New 55+ Active Adult Community in Apex, NC

RESTON, Virginia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes is excited to announce the launch of Brookside, a new 55+ active adult neighborhood located at 1412 Olive Chapel Road in Apex, North Carolina. Set on more than 21 acres, Brookside offers a rare opportunity to enjoy low maintenance living in one of the Triangle’s most desirable towns.

“Brookside is all about helping homeowners embrace their next chapter with ease and enjoyment. From walkable conveniences to thoughtfully designed homes with main-level living, every detail has been created to make life simpler and more fulfilling,” said Stephanie Miller, Vice President of Sales for the Raleigh Division at Stanley Martin Homes.

With just 79 townhomes now selling, Brookside has already welcomed its first homeowners. Priced from the upper $500s to $600s, these homes feature main-level primary suites, open-concept layouts, and outdoor living options, making them ideal for those looking for their next home in their next chapter.

The neighborhood is designed for ease and connection, offering open green spaces for residents to gather, relax, and enjoy the outdoors. One of the most unique aspects of Brookside is its walkable location, just steps from Beaver Creek Commons, where homeowners can find shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences. Residents are also just minutes from Kelly Road Park and all the charm of historic downtown Apex, known as “The Peak of Good Living.”

Brookside was carefully planned for active adults who value both convenience and community. With its low-maintenance townhomes, accessible layouts, and prime Apex location, this neighborhood blends comfort and style with all the advantages living in the area has to offer.

For more information about Brookside and to explore available homes, visit our website.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 15 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

###

Attachments