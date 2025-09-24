NYSIF Hosts Panel on the Economic and Health Imperatives for Climate Action During Climate Week 2025

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYSIF HOSTS PANEL ON THE ECONOMIC AND HEALTH IMPERATIVES FOR CLIMATE ACTION DURING CLIMATE WEEK NYC 2025

NYSIF Expands Extreme Heat Program for Small Businesses Program Helps Address the Connection Between Extreme Heat and Worker

Health and Safety, as Highlighted by NYSIF’s 2024 Report

The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the state’s not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurer, today hosted a panel discussion during Climate Week NYC 2025, an annual week-long series of events organized by the Climate Group. NYSIF’s event, The Economic and Health Imperatives for Climate Action, was moderated by Chris Hanley, the Director of the National Academy of Medicine’s Grand Challenge on Climate and Health. Topics covered by the panelists included: the health impacts of climate change including extreme heat, mitigation, adaptation, and resilience planning in health care and insurance.

During his opening remarks, NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht announced the expansion of the Extreme Heat Equipment Credit piloted by NYSIF earlier this year. The credit of 10%, up to $1,000, reimburses small businesses for the purchase of protective equipment, such as cooling vests, fans, and ventilated hard hats, to help protect workers from the effects of extreme heat. While first targeted to small businesses engaged in manufacturing, warehousing, carpentry, landscaping and farming, the expansion unveiled on Wednesday opened the program up to policyholders in firefighting, roofing, insulation work, wallboard installation, electrical wiring, plumbing, and restaurants. More information about the credit can be found at nysif.com/ppe.

“More attention needs to be paid to the undeniable connection between climate change and human health, including the heightened risk of injury, illness, and death posed to workers,” said Mr. Vasisht. “Climate Week NYC provided NYSIF with an opportunity to bring together a highly esteemed panel of experts to make this case, and it is against this backdrop that NYSIF reiterated its commitment to leveraging our data to inform solutions that protect workers.”

“Climate Week NYC is the most significant international climate gathering outside of COP,” said Adam Lake, Head of Engagement for Climate Group North America. "This is the second year in which health has been highlighted as a theme for Climate Week NYC. We are thrilled that NYSIF's event, one of thousands happening across the city this week, is helping to focus attention on the connection between climate change and health."

Collectively, the panelists emphasized the connection between climate change, human health, worker safety, and the real economy. Panelists included: Jon Utech, Senior Director of Sustainability Strategy and Finance, Mazzetti; Seema Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer, Net Positive Solutions and Founder, Health in Climate; Jenny Keroack, Director of Program Strategy & Management, Health Care Without Harm; Jorge Gastelumendi, Senior Director, Atlantic Council’s Climate Resilience Center; and Samim Ghamami, NYSIF’s Chief Economist.

The panel also included representatives of two New York hospital systems participating in NYSIF’s Climate Action Premium Credit Program Dr. Muoi Trinh, Medical Director of Sustainability of the Mount Sinai Health System and Josh Aglio, Vice President of Facilities and Support Services at Maimonides Health. The program, launched last year for hospitals and recently expanded to other health care providers as well as suppliers, provides an ongoing annual credit of 5%, up to $1 million per policy, for policyholders that pledge to develop and implement a climate action plan.

