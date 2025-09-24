New York, USA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neuroprotection Devices Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The neuroprotection devices market is experiencing growth due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular and neurovascular conditions, coupled with greater awareness of procedure-related risks. Moreover, intensified product development initiatives by leading industry players are further fueling market expansion. These trends are anticipated to drive consistent and strong growth in the neuroprotection devices sector between 2025 and 2032.

DelveInsight’s Neuroprotection Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading neuroprotection devices companies’ market shares, challenges, neuroprotection devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market neuroprotection devices companies in the market.

Neuroprotection Devices Market Summary

The global neuroprotection devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the neuroprotection devices market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, NeuroPace, Inc., BD, Asahi Kasei Corporation, NeuroSigma, Inc., Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., Rheos Medical Corp., Baxter, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, Renishaw plc., Belmont Medical Technologies, BrainCool AB, Contego Medical, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, InspireMD Inc., Emboline, Inc., Keystone Heart Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the neuroprotection devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the neuroprotection devices market, the cerebral embolic protection devices category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the neuroprotection devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Neuroprotection Devices Market Forecast Report





Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Neuroprotection Devices Market

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Neurovascular Disorders

The rising incidence of conditions such as stroke, carotid artery disease, and other neurovascular disorders has significantly increased the demand for neuroprotection devices. As these devices play a crucial role in minimizing neurological damage during surgical or interventional procedures, their adoption is becoming more widespread, particularly in regions with high disease burden.

Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure

Developed healthcare systems with well-equipped hospitals, advanced surgical facilities, and specialized neurointerventional centers have facilitated the integration of neuroprotection devices into routine clinical practice. Improved access to cutting-edge technologies allows clinicians to perform complex procedures with enhanced safety and efficacy.

Technological Innovation and Product Development

Continuous research and development by leading market players have led to innovative devices with improved safety profiles, ease of use, and higher procedural success rates. The introduction of next-generation neuroprotection devices, including embolic protection systems and advanced stents, has further boosted market growth by addressing existing clinical limitations.

Rising Clinical Awareness and Physician Adoption

Growing awareness among clinicians about the benefits of neuroprotection devices in preventing perioperative neurological complications has led to higher adoption rates. Training programs, workshops, and clinical evidence supporting improved patient outcomes have encouraged surgeons and interventionalists to incorporate these devices into their standard procedures.

Favorable Regulatory Support and Reimbursement Policies

Government initiatives, insurance coverage, and reimbursement schemes for neurovascular interventions have made neuroprotection devices more accessible to patients. Regulatory approvals of new and safer devices have also instilled confidence among healthcare providers, further stimulating market expansion.

Expanding Geriatric Population

The increasing proportion of elderly individuals globally, who are more susceptible to neurovascular disorders, has resulted in heightened demand for protective interventions. This demographic trend directly correlates with the rising need for neuroprotection devices in both acute and elective procedures.

Get a sneak peek at the neuroprotection devices market dynamics @ Neuroprotection Devices Market Trends

Regional Neuroprotection Devices Market Insights

North America is projected to maintain the largest share of the neuroprotection devices market, driven mainly by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures. This leading position is reinforced by strong clinical demand, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and substantial investment in research and development. Additionally, heightened product development efforts by key industry players are anticipated to stimulate market growth further. For example, in October 2024, Contego Medical announced that it had received FDA premarket approval (PMA) for its Neuroguard IEP® System, incorporating the company’s clinically validated Integrated Embolic Protection™ (IEP) technology.

Consequently, the combination of a growing incidence of neurovascular conditions and associated risk factors, alongside ongoing product launches in the neuroprotection devices sector, is expected to boost the North American market significantly from 2025 through 2032.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the neuroprotection devices market, get a snapshot of the Neuroprotection Devices Market Outlook

Recent Developmental Activities in the Neuroprotection Devices Market

In July 2025, Cognito Therapeutics revealed five new poster presentations at the 2025 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), highlighting the clinical effectiveness and neuroprotective action of its leading investigational treatment, Spectris™, in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

revealed five new poster presentations at the 2025 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), highlighting the clinical effectiveness and neuroprotective action of its leading investigational treatment, Spectris™, in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. In June 2025, InspireMD, Inc. announced that it had obtained CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for its CGuard® Prime EPS.

announced that it had obtained CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for its CGuard® Prime EPS. In May 2025, Terumo Interventional Systems announced the commercial launch of its FDA-approved ROADSAVER™ Carotid Stent System. Designed for use with the Nanoparasol® Embolic Protection System, the ROADSAVER Stent System is intended to treat carotid artery stenosis in patients at elevated risk of complications from carotid endarterectomy.

Neuroprotection Devices Overview

Neuroprotection devices are specialized medical tools designed to minimize neurological damage during surgical procedures or in conditions that put the brain and spinal cord at risk. These devices are primarily used in cardiovascular, neurosurgical, and endovascular interventions, where the risk of ischemic injury or embolic events can be significant. By actively monitoring, filtering, or diverting harmful particles and stabilizing blood flow, neuroprotection devices help preserve neural tissue and reduce the incidence of perioperative strokes and cognitive deficits. Examples include embolic protection devices in carotid artery stenting, cerebral protection systems during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and intraoperative neuromonitoring equipment that tracks brain activity in real time.

Neuroprotection Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Neuroprotection Devices Market CAGR ~7% Key Neuroprotection Devices Companies Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, NeuroPace, Inc., BD, Asahi Kasei Corporation, NeuroSigma, Inc., Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., Rheos Medical Corp., Baxter, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, Renishaw plc., Belmont Medical Technologies, BrainCool AB, Contego Medical, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, InspireMD Inc., Emboline, Inc., Keystone Heart Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and others

Neuroprotection Devices Market Assessment

Neuroprotection Devices Market Segmentation Neuroprotection Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices, Therapeutic Hypothermia Devices, Neuroprotective Drug Delivery Devices, and Others Neuroprotection Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiovascular Diseases and Neurovascular Diseases Neuroprotection Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Neuroprotection Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the neuroprotection devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Neuroprotection Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Neuroprotection Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Neuroprotection Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Neuroprotection Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Neuroprotection Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Neuroprotection Devices Market Layout 8 Neuroprotection Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the neuroprotection devices market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Neuroprotection Devices Market Assessment

Related Reports

Embolic Protection Devices Market

Embolic Protection Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key embolic protection devices companies, including Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic, Cordis, Contego Medical, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, InspireMD Inc., Emboline, Inc., Keystone Heart Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing) Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation, among others.

Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices Market

Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key peripheral embolic protection devices companies, including Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Cordis, Allium Medical Solutions, Contego Medical, W.L. Gore & Associates, Silk Road Medical, Claret Medical, AngioSlide, among others.

Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drug Delivery Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key drug delivery devices companies, including Pfizer, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd, Novartis AG, 3M Bayer AG, uniQure N.V., Shenzhen (SiBiono) GeneTech Co. Ltd (Hubei Tongji Benda Ebei Pharmaceuticals), Antares Pharma, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Becton Dickinson, Boehringer Ingelheim group, Consort Medical plc (Recipharm Group), Insulet Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Sulzer Ltd., West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc, Generex Biotechnology, Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aptar Pharma, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nemera, Biocorp Production., and Eli Lilly and Co., among others.

Neurovascular Devices Market

Neurovascular Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key neurovascular devices companies, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, phenox GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd., Balt, Rapid Medical, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Acandis GmbH, Cerus Endovascular Inc., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.