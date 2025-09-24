Bradley University Launches Accelerated Three-Year Degree Tracks

Peoria, IL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradley University is making higher education more accessible, affordable, and flexible with the launch of new three-year degree tracks available across all five colleges.

Beginning this fall, undergraduate students enrolled in select programs can choose an accelerated path to graduation by working closely with their academic advisor and utilizing expanded summer and January term offerings. By participating in this accelerated track, students can save on costs like living expenses and fees, and enter the workforce a year earlier.

The programs available span all five colleges, including majors like Civil Engineering, Marketing, Sports Communication, and Early Childhood Education.

“These new tracks allow students to save both time and cost while still receiving a comprehensive Bradley education,” said Bradley President James Shadid. “It’s another example of how we are innovating to meet the needs of today’s students while preparing them for success beyond graduation.”

Interim Provost Dan Moon added, “This initiative reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff to provide creative academic solutions. By offering these accelerated pathways, we are empowering students with more options to design their Bradley experience.”

Eligible programs include:

Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

College of Education and Health Sciences

Child Life Science

Public Health Education

Early Childhood Education

Elementary Education

Special Education

Kinesiology and Health Science

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Criminology

History

Foster College of Business

Cybersecurity

Management & Leadership,

Personal Financial Planning

Marketing

Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts

Sports Communication

Game Design

The traditional four-year track remains available for all programs. Learn more about three-year degree tracks here.

