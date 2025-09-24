Christie’s International Real Estate Adds $1B Luxury Brokerage in Northeast Florida

Chicago, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate continues to build out its Florida presence with the addition of one of Northeast Florida’s highest-performing brokerages, First Coast. The 130+ agent firm, which was formerly branded under Engel & Völkers, will now serve Northeast Florida's major markets as Christie’s International Real Estate First Coast.

The firm was established in 2018 by Corey Hasting, a former college football standout who moved to Jacksonville to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. At 24, he earned his real estate license and began working right away. Six months later, with his pro football dreams fading and his real estate career taking off, Hasting shifted to brokerage full time, and by the age of 27, he had become the youngest licensed partner in Engel & Völkers history by purchasing his first territory.

In just seven years, Hasting has built First Coast into a dominant force in the region’s residential market, earning local and national accolades. In 2024, First Coast achieved nearly $1 billion in sales volume and was ranked #314 by RealTrends out of over 88,000 real estate brokerages around the country. The company has also been recognized by the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of the Fastest 50 Growing Companies in Northeast Florida for four of the last five years, the only real estate brokerage in the region to achieve this milestone, and was also named the #1 fastest growing company in all of Northeast Florida in 2023.

First Coast has six offices throughout the Jacksonville metro, including Amelia Island, Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns, San Marco and Neptune Beach, and has plans to open an office in St. Augustine.

“Corey’s passion for his work, his entrepreneurial spirit, and the extraordinary team he’s built in just seven years are what truly set First Coast apart,” said Gavin Swartzman, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “He has not only created a regional powerhouse, but one that reflects our shared commitment to excellence and elevated client service.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to partner with Christie’s International Real Estate, the global leader in luxury real estate, at a time when Jacksonville’s luxury segment is growing” added Hasting. “The brand’s prestige, extensive international network, and technology offerings position us incredibly well as we look to expand our footprint in Northeast Florida.”

As part of the Christie’s International Real Estate network, First Coast’s agents will gain access to the brand’s proprietary pl@tform™ technology, global marketing and media partnerships, and referral opportunities across nearly 50 countries and territories. The affiliation also includes exclusive marketing partnerships with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business.

While Jacksonville’s broader market has cooled from its post-pandemic boom, the region’s luxury segment has proven resilient, in part due to the area’s growing list of corporate headquarters and its relative affordability compared with other coastal Florida markets like Miami and Naples, Hasting said. Trophy properties in areas including San Marco, Ortega, Ponte Vedra Beach, Amelia Island and Riverside continue to command multiple offers, with prices ranging from $1 million for entry-level luxury homes to more than $20 million for premier oceanfront estates.

While the area’s most exclusive enclaves are located outside of the city center, a transformative $2.5 billion investment in the city’s downtown by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is set to bring luxury residences into downtown Jacksonville, anchored by a waterfront Four Seasons Hotel and Residences.

In addition to its Florida affiliates in Miami, Palm Beach, Southwest Florida, the Florida Keys, the Emerald Coast, and now Jacksonville, Christie’s International Real Estate has a presence in nearly 50 countries and territories around the world.

