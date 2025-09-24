The EKOUAER X Teddy & Friends X Arshiner New York Showcase - Teddy Mode, Softly Bold!

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EKOUAER X Teddy & Friends X Arshiner New York offline showcase wrapped up successfully, drawing over 300 guests into an atmosphere of warmth, comfort, and heartfelt connection.

September 23, from 2–6 p.m. at 530 West 25th Street, EKOUAER , Teddy & Friends, and Arshiner hosted an offline, family-friendly showcase during New York Fashion Week, presenting their co-branded collection under the theme “Teddy Mode, Softly Bold!” The event concluded to full rooms and strong word-of-mouth, earning praise from attending guests.





A New Kind of Fashion Week Moment

The space buzzed with chatter and laughter as guests walked from the runway to the new collection display area and then to the interactive area. Instead of a traditional runway, racks of coordinated outfits invited curious hands to explore fabrics up close, while colorful displays drew families in like storefront windows begging to be discovered.





Every corner offered something to experience: children darted toward playful photo backdrops featuring oversized Teddy figures, while parents compared textures of EKOUAER’s soft loungewear, exchanging smiles and comments as if swapping shopping tips. The Arshiner zone pulsed with energy as kids twirled in cheerful dresses while their parents snapped photos, creating a scene that felt equal parts fashion showcase and family outing.





The air carried a sense of joyful bustle — not the hushed exclusivity of Fashion Week front rows, but the warmth of a lively community gathering. Guests lingered, tried things on, shared impressions, and celebrated together.

Voices From the Room

“Comfort, no compromise—that is our brand statement,” said Sidney, Global CMO of EKOUAER, during brief remarks. “With Teddy & Friends and Arshiner, we aim to design for the moments that truly matter—witnessing the resilience of women, celebrating the innocence of childhood, and letting kids be kids.” The remarks resonated not only with parents but also with editors, who saw in them a reflection of fashion’s shift toward a softer, more inclusive direction. Parents added their own praise, with one guest remarking, “The fabrics are so comfortable I don’t want to take them off,” while another said their kids “didn’t want to leave the photo zone.”

A Gathering That Resonated

The event was more than a charming showcase — it delivered measurable impact. Over 300 guests attended throughout the afternoon, including families, media representatives, and lifestyle influencers, ensuring a diverse and dynamic crowd. On social media, the event quickly gained traction, thanks to real-time posts, live shares, and enthusiastic re-shares from invited creators. Interactive elements such as the photo installations and try-on zones drew constant engagement, with more than 70% of attendees participating in at least one hands-on activity.

The blend of high attendance, active interaction, and strong digital amplification underscored the success of the showcase, turning a warm family gathering into a widely visible Fashion Week highlight.





From Showcase to Community

What began as a one-day showcase quickly grew into something more enduring: a sense of community. Families left not only with gift bags but also with new connections, shared laughter, and memories of experiencing fashion together. The event proved that comfort and creativity resonate most when they bring people closer — turning Fashion Week from an exclusive stage into a welcoming space for all.

Looking Ahead

As the day wound down, families headed home with more than just gift boxes — they carried moments to remember, whether it was slipping into matching loungewear together or snapping lighthearted photos against the Teddy-themed backdrops. For EKOUAER, Teddy & Friends, and Arshiner, this event was only the beginning. With fresh collections on the way and more family-focused gatherings planned, the brands remain committed to bringing comfort, creativity, and togetherness into everyday life.

And for anyone who couldn’t make it in person, the story continues online. Follow EKOUAER , Teddy & Friends, and Arshiner on social media for a first look at new launches, behind-the-scenes moments, and future events — and join a community that celebrates the joy of sharing style with the ones you love.

