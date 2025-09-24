Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Sturgis Hospital Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Hospital, a hospital in Michigan,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. In the incident, a cybercriminal hacker accessed Sturgis Hospital’s network and may have accessed employee and patient records with personally identifiable information (“PII”) including name, contact information, government identification number (such as a Social Security number), financial account details (such as a bank account number), health insurance details, and clinical information—including prescriptions, treatment records, and similar medical details.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Sturgis Hospital related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Sturgis Hospital, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://sturgishospital.com/a-message-from-sturgis-hospital-regarding-a-security-event/

