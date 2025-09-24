MOORE, Okla., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why does a dog keep scratching even when there are no fleas in sight? According to a HelloNation article , the answer is not always simple. In Moore, Oklahoma, Veterinary Expert Dr. Scott Floyd of Silver Leaf Animal Hospital helps readers understand the many reasons behind dog scratching, from allergies to infections, and why persistent itching should never be ignored.

The article explains that while fleas remain a concern, they are not the only cause of an itchy dog. Seasonal changes in Oklahoma bring pollen, grasses, and mold, all of which can irritate a dog’s skin. Dr. Floyd highlights that when a dog scratches constantly, it is often a sign of an underlying health issue, not just a surface irritation.

One of the leading causes of dog scratching is allergies. Dogs can develop reactions to food, environmental triggers, or even direct contact with certain materials. According to the HelloNation feature, food allergies often show up as paw licking, ear inflammation, or repeated skin infections. Environmental allergies, which are common in Oklahoma, can be triggered by pollen, grass, or mold spores. Contact allergies may arise from fertilizers, detergents, or household fabrics. These factors often overlap, making it difficult for owners to pinpoint the exact problem without veterinary guidance.

Fleas remain another major cause, even when owners do not spot them. Some dogs are highly sensitive to flea saliva, and a single bite can lead to severe irritation. Ticks and mites, especially mange mites, can also contribute to a dog scratching excessively. Because these pests are not always visible, many owners do not recognize the issue until the skin becomes inflamed and painful.

The HelloNation article also addresses infections as a significant reason behind itchy dogs. Yeast and bacterial infections often begin with an allergy or insect bite that breaks the skin. Once the barrier is compromised, bacteria and yeast thrive in warm, moist areas. The result can include redness, odor, and persistent discomfort, often made worse by ear infections. These are especially common in floppy-eared breeds where airflow is restricted.

Dry skin is another common cause of dog itching, particularly in the winter months when indoor heating reduces humidity. Certain breeds are prone to flaky skin, and in these cases, moisturizing shampoos and fatty acid supplements may help. Hormonal imbalances, such as thyroid disease, may also change a dog’s skin and coat, leading to long-term itching if left untreated.

Because the causes of dog scratching vary so widely, treatment requires careful diagnosis. Veterinarians often begin with questions about when the itching began, its severity, and whether it worsens during specific seasons. According to the HelloNation article, skin tests, blood work, and elimination diets may be used to identify food allergies. In other cases, allergy medications, medicated shampoos, or prescription diets may provide relief.

Effective treatment usually means addressing both the symptoms and the root problem. Flea prevention is essential when pests are the cause. For allergies, management may include antihistamines, steroids, or newer therapies designed specifically for pets. Infections require antibiotics or antifungal medications. Dr. Floyd emphasizes through the HelloNation feature that the goal is not simply to provide temporary relief but to reduce flare-ups and improve long-term comfort.

Owners can play an active role in prevention by observing patterns. If a dog scratches more in spring or fall, environmental allergies may be to blame. If itching persists throughout the year, food sensitivities could be the cause. The article recommends regular flea prevention, consistent grooming, and prompt attention to minor skin issues to prevent chronic problems.

Many owners try over-the-counter remedies, but these often fall short. The HelloNation piece underscores that itching is a symptom of many different conditions. The safest step is to seek a veterinary exam to determine the exact cause and begin treatment early. By doing so, complications such as skin infections, ear infections, and long-term discomfort can be avoided.

Dogs communicate discomfort through scratching, and ignoring these signs can lead to worsening conditions. As the article makes clear, a comfortable dog that scratches less will rest better, stay active, and enjoy life without constant irritation.

The full article, Why My Dog Keeps Scratching , provides a comprehensive overview of the causes of dog itching and practical advice for owners. Veterinary Expert Dr. Scott Floyd of Silver Leaf Animal Hospital in Moore contributes his expertise to this HelloNation feature, helping Oklahoma pet owners recognize and address the underlying reasons behind their dog’s discomfort.

