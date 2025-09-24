XPO Named a 2026 FreightTech 100 Company by FreightWaves

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named to the 2026 FreightTech 100 list by FreightWaves, a global provider of supply chain market intelligence. This is XPO’s eighth consecutive appearance on the FreightTech 100, which recognizes the most innovative companies in the freight transportation industry. XPO is the only LTL freight transportation provider on this year's list.

XPO deploys cloud-based proprietary technology across every facet of its business to stay fast, agile and efficient. This includes best-in-class AI solutions to optimize key functions like linehaul, pickup-and-delivery, labor planning, revenue management and customer experience.

Jay Silberkleit, chief information officer of XPO, said, “We're grateful to once again be recognized as one of the most innovative companies in freight. Through our continued investments in proprietary technology and AI, we have deepened our competitive edge and enhanced the world-class service we provide our customers across North America.”

The FreightTech 100 list is determined by a panel of FreighWaves journalists, market analysts and researchers. Companies on the list were narrowed down from hundreds of nominations.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 608 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com





