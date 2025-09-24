Smart Machines Market to Grow at 20.8% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets” is projected to increase from $455 billion in 2025 to $1.2 trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2025 through 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global smart machines market, examining revenue trends across segments such as product type, component, end use, and region. It covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, offering insights into market dynamics and growth potential. The report also highlights emerging technologies and the competitive landscape, concluding with profiles of leading companies driving innovation. This helps stakeholders identify opportunities and make informed strategic decisions.

This report is especially relevant now as the smart machines market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demand for intelligent automation, autonomous robots and vehicles, and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It analyzes trends, growth opportunities, and challenges. For industrial companies and investors, the insights offered will aid in making informed decisions, fostering innovation, and maintaining a competitive edge in a fast-evolving technological landscape.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Automation in Manufacturing: Smart machines are revolutionizing manufacturing by automating repetitive and complex tasks, leading to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved product quality. With technologies like robotics and IoT, factories are becoming more adaptive and capable of mass customization.

Demand for Autonomous Robots: Industries are increasingly adopting autonomous robots to handle tasks in dangerous, labor-intensive, or high-precision environments. These robots are used in sectors like logistics, healthcare, and agriculture, driven by advances in sensors, AI, and mobility technologies.

Demand for Autonomous Vehicles: The push for autonomous vehicles, including self-driving cars, drones, and delivery robots, is reshaping transportation and logistics. These vehicles promise safer roads, more efficient delivery systems, and reduced environmental impact, supported by innovations in AI, LiDAR, and real-time navigation systems.

Advances in AI and Machine Learning: AI and ML are the core technologies enabling smart machines to learn, adapt, and make decisions. From predictive maintenance to natural language processing and computer vision, these advances are making machines more intelligent and capable across various industries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $400.6 billion Market size forecast $1.2 trillion Growth rate CAGR of 20.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Type, Component, End Use Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Middle East and Africa Market Drivers Automation in Manufacturing

Demand for Autonomous Robots

Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

Advances in AI and ML

Interesting facts:

In the smart machines market, the autonomous vehicle type is expected to witness the fastest growth of 20.1% and is expected to reach $307.4 billion by the end of 2030, driven by increasing focus on road safety and advances in AI and sensor technologies.

North America has the second-largest market share. This is primarily attributed to its advanced tech infrastructure, high adoption rates of smart devices, and significant investment across sectors.

The global smart machine market is entering a new era, with intelligent systems becoming mainstream across industries. Future trends point to the widespread adoption of autonomous robots, vehicles, and smart home devices driven by labor shortages, AI advances, and ROI. The market is expected to evolve into a "physical AI" revolution, making smart machines as common as smartphones.

Emerging startups:

Figure AI, Inc., a U.S.-based robotics firm established in 2022, is focused on creating AI-powered humanoid robots.

Service Robotics Inc., established in 2023, is a U.S.-based company that designs, builds, and operates self-driving delivery robots for use in public spaces, primarily for food delivery.

Circular develops an advanced health monitoring platform that integrates compact hardware design with personalized data insights.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the global smart machine market's projected size and growth rate?

The global smart machines market was valued at $400.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Which factors are driving the growth of the global smart machines market?

The rise of intelligent automation, the rising demand for autonomous robots and vehicles worldwide, and advances in AI and ML are fuel the demand for smart machines worldwide.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

The global shrinking labor population, increasing government investment in advanced transportation, and growing adoption of intelligent assistants are creating strong momentum for adoption and investment. However, the high costs associated with smart machines, along with privacy and cybersecurity concerns, make them economically unviable for large-scale deployment.

Which type will be dominant through 2030?

The smart home devices segment is expected to continue dominating the global smart machines market, driven by their widespread adoption due to improved security and energy efficiency. Also, growing government investments in smart city initiatives are boosting the adoption of smart home devices.

Which region has the largest market share?

The Asia-Pacific region is the leading revenue generator for the global smart machines market. In 2024, it accounted for $143.8 billion in revenue, representing about 35.9% of the global market. The high market share is due to strong government backing, advanced infrastructure, rising consumer demand, and rising adoption of smart home infrastructure.

Market leaders include:

AMAZON.COM INC.

ABB

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.)

APPLE INC.

AUTOX INC.

BAIDU

BOSTON DYNAMICS

IBM CORP.

KUKA AG

LOCUS ROBOTICS

MICROSOFT

OTTO BY ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

PERCEPTO LTD.

SALESFORCE INC.

SAMSUNG

SKYDIO INC.

SOUNDHOUND AI INC.

WAYMO LLC.

