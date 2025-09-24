OHIO CLIMBS TO TOP 5 IN AREA DEVELOPMENT’S TOP STATES FOR BUSINESS

Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobsOhio today announced Ohio has secured the No. 5 spot among the nation’s Top States for Doing Business in Area Development Magazine’s prestigious annual rankings. It’s the Buckeye State’s second Top 5 ranking in three years – up from No. 6 in 2024 and continuing its climb from No. 8 in 2022 and No. 9 in 2021.

“Ohio’s rise to the top five reflects our state’s comprehensive approach to economic development and our commitment to creating an environment where businesses and communities thrive,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This honor confirms that Ohio’s strategic investments in workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation are paying dividends for businesses choosing Ohio.”

The annual survey by Area Development Magazine, one of the most respected benchmarks in economic development, evaluates states across multiple categories critical to business location decisions. Ohio demonstrated exceptional strength across key metrics, including:

No. 2 Climate Risk and Resilience – Highlighting the confidence Ohio’s geographic advantages and infrastructure preparedness give companies to invest in an era where supply chain stability and operational continuity define success

No. 3 Site Readiness – Reflecting not only the state’s inventory of shovel-ready sites but also intentional planning through the Ohio Site Inventory Program, investments that make Ohio the clear choice when global companies evaluate speed to market

No. 4 Site Availability – Showcasing Ohio’s diverse portfolio of available properties, from major industrial campuses and megaprojects to revitalized community hubs and support for small businesses, that ensure site development drives broad-based prosperity across the state

No. 4 Qualified Labor – Demonstrating the strength of Ohio’s workforce and job opportunities, which have drawn in-migration of nearly 100,000 people in their prime working years since 2019 and are projected to add 540,000 STEM and technical workers by 2032

No. 4 Water Availability – Underscoring a critical resource advantage fueling growth in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and data centers

No. 5 Business Incentive Programs – Recognizing JobsOhio’s competitive, responsive offerings such as the JobsOhio Relocation Incentive, the newest in its established Talent Acquisition Services portfolio that has helped client companies hire more than 21,000 employees since 2017

Top 10 Energy, Tax and Workforce Training – Turning in a strong performance for energy availability (No. 6), corporate tax structure (No. 7), cost of energy (No. 8), and workforce training programs (No. 9).

“These rankings validate what the companies that are here already know – Ohio offers an extraordinary combination of resources, talent, and business climate,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Our skilled workforce, geographic advantage, and ingenuity are strengths that continue to distinguish Ohio as the Midwest’s leading destination for investment and innovation and a premier location to pursue emerging trillion-dollar Super Sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace and defense, life sciences, artificial intelligence, energy and more.”[AH1]

Area Development Magazine's Top States for Business ranking is based on a survey of corporate site selectors and economic development consultants who evaluate states based on their recent project experiences and overall business climate assessments. The full rankings are included in Area Development’s Q3 2025 issue. To learn more about why businesses thrive in the Buckeye State, contact JobsOhio today.

###

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

[AH1]Need JP's approval on this one too.