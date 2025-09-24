Unlock the Ancient Secret to Nutritious Meals and Snacks

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) A nutrition boost for your daily menus can go a long way for families focused on making healthy eating decisions. If you’re looking for an easy way to add nutrients to your meals, the ancient grain sorghum could be the solution you’ve been looking for.
Sorghum is non-GMO, gluten-free and a source of 13 essential nutrients. Sorghum can be enjoyed as whole and pearled grain, flour or popped like popcorn, making it a versatile ingredient you can incorporate into meal-planning. It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.
Adding a new twist to mealtime can be a cinch. With sorghum, it’s easy to achieve flavorful meals that have protein, fiber and other nutrients. Simply use your stove, a slow cooker, rice cooker or oven to prepare sorghum and replace the grain in your favorite recipes. Or discover a new favorite like this Sorghum BLT Salad.
For a quick and healthy snack, grab a handful of Popped Sorghum and feel good about eating between meals. You can purchase popped sorghum or prepare it yourself using one of many simple methods. A delicious alternative to popcorn, popped sorghum is quickly becoming a favorite snack option.
To discover more recipe inspiration and find easy ways to add sorghum to your family’s favorite dishes, visit SorghumCheckoff.com.
Sorghum BLT Salad
Recipe courtesy of United Sorghum Checkoff Program
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4-6
Dressing:
|2/3
1/4
1
1/4
|cup mayonnaise
cup milk
teaspoon garlic powder
teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
salt, to taste
Salad:
|1
3
1
1-2
1
1/4
4
|pound bacon
cups cooked whole-grain sorghum
head romaine lettuce, rinsed, dried and shredded
cups mixed greens, torn into 1-inch pieces
cup cherry tomatoes, halved
cup fresh parsley, coarsely chopped
green onions, thinly sliced
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Parmesan or goat cheese (optional)
To make dressing: Blend mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder and pepper until smooth and creamy. Season with salt, to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.
To make salad: In large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, fry bacon. Turn frequently until evenly browned. Drain on paper towel and crumble.
In large bowl, combine sorghum, lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, parsley, green onions and bacon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and toss with dressing. Top with Parmesan or goat cheese, if desired, and serve.
Popped Sorghum
Recipe courtesy of United Sorghum Checkoff Program
Prep time: 1-2 minutes
Cook time: 4-6 minutes
Servings: 2
|2
1/2
|teaspoons oil of choice (optional)
cup whole-grain sorghum
salt or seasoning of choice
Heat stainless steel pot with tight-fitting lid over medium heat.
Add oil, if desired. When hot, add whole-grain sorghum and cover with lid.
Shake pot often to prevent burning.
When there are more than 10 seconds between pops, remove from heat.
Sprinkle lightly with salt or seasonings of choice.
