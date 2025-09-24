Unlock the Ancient Secret to Nutritious Meals and Snacks





MISSION, Kan., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) A nutrition boost for your daily menus can go a long way for families focused on making healthy eating decisions. If you’re looking for an easy way to add nutrients to your meals, the ancient grain sorghum could be the solution you’ve been looking for.

Sorghum is non-GMO, gluten-free and a source of 13 essential nutrients. Sorghum can be enjoyed as whole and pearled grain, flour or popped like popcorn, making it a versatile ingredient you can incorporate into meal-planning. It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Adding a new twist to mealtime can be a cinch. With sorghum, it’s easy to achieve flavorful meals that have protein, fiber and other nutrients. Simply use your stove, a slow cooker, rice cooker or oven to prepare sorghum and replace the grain in your favorite recipes. Or discover a new favorite like this Sorghum BLT Salad.

For a quick and healthy snack, grab a handful of Popped Sorghum and feel good about eating between meals. You can purchase popped sorghum or prepare it yourself using one of many simple methods. A delicious alternative to popcorn, popped sorghum is quickly becoming a favorite snack option.

To discover more recipe inspiration and find easy ways to add sorghum to your family’s favorite dishes, visit SorghumCheckoff.com .





Sorghum BLT Salad

Recipe courtesy of United Sorghum Checkoff Program

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Dressing:

2/3

1/4

1

1/4

cup mayonnaise

cup milk

teaspoon garlic powder

teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

salt, to taste



Salad:



1

3

1

1-2

1

1/4

4

pound bacon

cups cooked whole-grain sorghum

head romaine lettuce, rinsed, dried and shredded

cups mixed greens, torn into 1-inch pieces

cup cherry tomatoes, halved

cup fresh parsley, coarsely chopped

green onions, thinly sliced

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Parmesan or goat cheese (optional)



To make dressing: Blend mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder and pepper until smooth and creamy. Season with salt, to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To make salad: In large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, fry bacon. Turn frequently until evenly browned. Drain on paper towel and crumble.

In large bowl, combine sorghum, lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, parsley, green onions and bacon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and toss with dressing. Top with Parmesan or goat cheese, if desired, and serve.





Popped Sorghum

Recipe courtesy of United Sorghum Checkoff Program

Prep time: 1-2 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 minutes

Servings: 2

2

1/2

teaspoons oil of choice (optional)

cup whole-grain sorghum

salt or seasoning of choice



Heat stainless steel pot with tight-fitting lid over medium heat.

Add oil, if desired. When hot, add whole-grain sorghum and cover with lid.

Shake pot often to prevent burning.

When there are more than 10 seconds between pops, remove from heat.

Sprinkle lightly with salt or seasonings of choice.

