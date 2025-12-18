Why Year-End Timing Can Give Car Shoppers an Edge

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When people think about holiday shopping, they usually picture toys and electronics. For car shoppers, the year-end period can also offer a strategic window to buy.

As dealerships close out annual sales cycles, many are focused on reducing inventory and meeting year-end goals. That timing can create opportunities for buyers who understand the market and arrive prepared.

Experts say preparation can make a meaningful difference. Knowing your credit score and securing any pre-approvals for auto loans before arriving can put buyers in a stronger negotiating position and reduce time spent at the dealership. Narrowing down the make and model you want can also help streamline the process.

Waiting until the final days of the year can also work in a buyer’s favor. With sales books closing between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, dealerships are often focused on closing deals and setting up long-term customer relationships before the calendar turns.

