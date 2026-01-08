What Professional Locksmiths Say Homeowners Get Wrong About Security

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) You have locks on your doors and windows, and you make sure they’re secure before you leave the house or head to bed each night. You may even have a security system with an alarm or cameras to protect your home. Some locksmiths say that may not be enough.







Bryan McCabe, director of locksmith operations with KeyMe Locksmiths, the nation’s leading provider of local locksmith services and No. 1 provider of key duplication kiosks, said homeowners should be mindful of common security vulnerabilities, many of which go unnoticed until it’s too late.

A thief who wants to gain access to your home may do so by any means possible, including breaking windows or kicking in doors. However, those methods are loud and may attract attention. Instead, thieves will look to find the easiest house to enter. Consider these small changes you can make to deter thieves from your home.

Close the Garage

Leaving your garage door open may seem harmless, but it can signal easy access to thieves. An open garage suggests relaxed security habits and can make burglars assume doors or windows might also be unlocked. Keeping it closed is a simple step that instantly makes your home more secure.

Make Your Home Look Lived-In

Burglars often target homes that appear empty. Dark houses – especially after nightfall – can stand out as easy opportunities. Leaving a light or two on helps create the impression someone is home. If you want to level up, use light timers or smart bulbs to automatically turn lights on and off, even when you’re away.

Keep Your Home Visible from the Street

Thieves prefer to work unnoticed. Overgrown trees, tall bushes, or dense landscaping near entrances can provide cover for someone trying to break in. Trimming greenery and maintaining clear sightlines from the street makes your home less appealing and more exposed – exactly what burglars want to avoid.

Upgrade Entry Points to Improve Security

Some relatively minor updates can make a big impact toward protecting your home. Start by assessing all home entry points, including secondary points like sliding doors, garage entries and basement doors. In addition to checking door frames, homeowners should examine strike plates, hinge security and whether existing locks are outdated.

Add Eyes to Your Front Door with a Doorbell Camera

Doorbell cameras are an affordable way to boost your home’s security. Visible cameras can stop many would-be thieves as they don’t want to be seen or recorded. Beyond deterrence, doorbell cameras let you see who’s at your door, receive alerts and check on your home anytime, whether you’re home or away.

Install Smart Locks for Control and Peace of Mind

Smart locks are another smart investment in home safety. They allow you to track who enters your home and when by assigning unique access codes. You can even lock (or unlock) the door remotely from your phone. With the ability to monitor, control and limit access, smart locks offer convenience and security. A local locksmith can help you choose the right option and handle installation, making the upgrade simple and stress-free.





