DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Caldwell Trust Company Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

VENICE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding a hacking incident at Caldwell Trust Company (“Caldwell”). Caldwell learned of a data breach on or about September 4, 2025.

What happened?

Caldwell Trust Company is a Florida-licensed trust firm that provides fiduciary solutions, including asset management, trustee services, and financial planning, to personal and corporate clients.

On or around September 4, 2025, Caldwell discovered that an unauthorized individual had accessed its computer network and viewed certain files. An investigation revealed that these files may have contained personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach letter from Caldwell, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Caldwell data breach.

