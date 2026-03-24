Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Hightower Holding, LLC Data Breach

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Hightower Holding, LLC data breach. On January 9, 2026, Hightower Holding, LLC discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

Key Facts About the Hightower Holding, LLC

Hightower Holding LLC is a financial firm offering wealth management and investment advisory services.

According to a March 23, 2026, filing submitted to the Maine Attorney General, Hightower learned that a user account had been compromised, leading to unauthorized access to its computer network on or around January 9, 2026. An investigation later determined that certain files were downloaded without authorization between January 8 and January 9, 2026.

The affected files contained personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license numbers.

Are You Affected by the Hightower Holding, LLC Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Hightower breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Hightower incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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