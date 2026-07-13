Premier Select Sires, Inc. Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Premier Select Sires, Inc. data breach. Premier Select Sires, Inc. disclosed a data breach on or about July 9, 2026.

What Happened

Around July 9, 2026, Premier Select Series, Inc. reported a data breach to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, indicating unauthorized access to sensitive personal and financial data.

Information Exposed

The Premier Select Sires, Inc. data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including Social Security numbers, financial account codes, and credit/debit card information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Premier Select Sires, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Premier Select Sires, Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Premier Select Sires, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Premier Select Sires, Inc.

Premier Select Sires is a farmer-owned cooperative that supports beef and dairy farms with breeding, genetics, and herd management services across 23 states.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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