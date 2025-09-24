DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of United Food & Commercial Workers Local No. 7 Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at United Food & Commercial Workers Local No. 7 (“UFCW”). UFCW learned of a data breach on or about December 11, 2024.

About United Food & Commercial Workers Local No. 7

Based in Colorado and Wyoming, UFCW represents 23,000 workers, focusing on contract negotiations to improve wages, benefits, and workplace conditions. It operates as part of a national labor network.

What happened?

On or about December 11, 2024, UFCW detected suspicious activity on its computer network. They promptly launched an investigation and found that certain data might have been accessed or stolen by an unauthorized third party on December 10, 2024. This data may include personal details, such as names, Social Security numbers, and other unique identifiers. As many as 55,747 individuals may have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a notification letter concerning the UFCW data breach, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised as a result of the UFCW data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

