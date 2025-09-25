Press Release

Telin selects Nokia to interconnect data centers across Singapore

Telin will connect data centers across Singapore, offering new and enhanced services for major tech giants and hyperscalers.

Data center interconnect capacity will provide scalable connectivity in Singapore.

The deployment leverages Nokia’s latest generation of pluggable coherent optical technology and the 1830 GX compact modular platform to deliver services with industry-leading reach, performance and capacity.

25 September 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Telin (Telekomunikasi Indonesia International Pte Ltd) has selected Nokia’s optical transport solution to connect data centers in Singapore and enable the delivery of a highly available, reliable, and scalable island-wide network. The deployment will enhance data center network services and seamlessly scale to meet the demands of Telin’s customers. The enhanced network will be equipped with new capabilities to support customer demand for cost-effective connectivity between major data centers.

Telin connects data centers in Singapore that are located strategically to provide island-wide connectivity with dedicated high-speed interconnections to offer the lowest-latency services in Singapore. Leveraging Nokia’s latest generation of pluggable coherent optical technology, the industry-leading 1830 GX compact modular platform and open optical line system, Telin brings enhanced data center connectivity to Singapore. The upgraded infrastructure will provide highly efficient and scalable connectivity for Telin’s footprint across Singapore.

"Telin remains committed to delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions to our customers, connecting Singapore with the global community,” said Indarto Nata, CEO of Telin in Singapore. “Our robust infrastructure includes strategic partnerships with major tech giants and hyperscalers who play a crucial role in expanding our network. With Nokia’s industry-leading solutions, together we can modernize our network, expand our services and scale to meet the increasing bandwidth needs of our customers while reducing our total cost of ownership.”

“Singapore has always been one of the places where the world comes to do business,” said Ron Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks, at Nokia. “To ensure Singapore maintains this role as the needs of individuals and businesses evolve, Telin and Nokia are building a superior data center interconnect network, strengthening Singapore’s digital foundation and preparing it for continued growth in the AI era.”

