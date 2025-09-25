Santhera Provides Update on Convertible Bond Issued on 23 September 2025

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, September 25, 2025 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) today provides the following update regarding its convertible bond announced on 23 September 2025:

Details:

The conversion price has been set at CHF 13.5446, representing a 10% premium to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Santhera’s shares on 23 September 2025.

The coupon is 7%, reflecting a reduction compared with the previous bond.

The aggregate principal amount of the convertible bond, including the exchange at parity of the prior bond, is CHF 20.132 million.





About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Commission (EC), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH). Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia to Sperogenix Therapeutics. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

