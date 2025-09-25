Embedding finance capabilities into rental operations: Banqup partners with Rentio to offer rental guarantee accounts

La Hulpe, Belgium – 25 September 2025, 7:00 a.m. CEST – Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, today announced that its affiliate, Banqup SA (formally Unifiedpost Payments) has entered into a strategic partnership with Rentio, Belgium's fastest-growing rental management platform, to embed financial services directly into rental operations.

Under the partnership, Banqup provides embedded finance capabilities through its advanced API services, enabling Rentio to offer Belgian rental guarantee accounts. The collaboration demonstrates Banqup Group's strategic focus on driving customer acquisition through partnerships and leveraging its network to embed payment solutions across diverse industry verticals.

Since its launch in 2018, Rentio has enabled over 400,000 tenants, landlords, and real estate agents to manage rentals more efficiently. Through Banqup's integrated platform, Rentio can now enable users to manage the full financial lifecycle of a rental seamlessly and securely in one integrated platform.

Stijn Roels, CEO of Rentio: “With Banqup’s payments and e-invoicing capabilities, Rentio is better positioned to achieve its ambitious growth targets. We are fully convinced of the added value this collaboration brings to our platform and our users "

Nicolas de Beco, CEO of Banqup Group: “This partnership with Rentio is a great example of how Banqup’s embedded finance capabilities can seamlessly integrate into third-party platforms to create real value. By integrating our financial services, including our seamless payment integration, directly into Rentio's rental management platform, we're enabling faster, more compliant, and more efficient processes for landlords, tenants, and agents alike. This demonstrates our continued momentum in leveraging partnerships to drive customer acquisition and expand our reach across key industry verticals”

The partnership will onboard thousands of new customers to Banqup's platform in Q4 2025. The collaboration extends Banqup's growing network of strategic partnerships, reinforcing the company's position as a leading platform for businesses seeking integrated e-invoicing and payment solutions. The partnership aligns with Banqup's strategic framework for 2025, focusing on core European geographies and driving growth through embedded financial services.

About Rentio

Rentio is a Belgian technology company that streamlines and automates the rental process for tenants, landlords, and real estate agents. Founded by the entrepreneurs behind the property platform Zimmo, Rentio enables users to manage contracts, payments, communications, and maintenance requests — all in one digital platform or mobile app. Since its launch in 2018, over 400,000 users have joined the platform.

In 2020, Baloise Insurance invested €1.3 million in Rentio, recognising the company’s potential to modernise and digitise the rental ecosystem. This strategic backing supports Rentio’s mission to simplify rental management and scale its impact across the real estate sector.

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

