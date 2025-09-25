TRG Screen Delivers AI Innovation to Simplify Exchange Compliance Complexity

New York, London, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, the leader in market data and subscription cost management technology, today announced the launch of an AI Assist feature within its PEAR (Policies, Explanations, Analytics, Repository) platform. This major advancement marks a milestone in the company’s AI strategy, introducing a conversational interface that allows users to ask plain-language questions about exchange licensing requirements and receive instant, context-aware answers sourced directly from the company’s proprietary knowledge base.

Built in-house and tested extensively with customers prior to launch, AI Assist is designed to save time, reduce ambiguity and make it easier for market data and compliance professionals to interpret complex, ever-changing exchange policies and pricing.

“Exchange licensing remains one of the most complicated areas for market data teams, and oversights can be costly,” said Amjad Zoghbi, Head of AI at TRG Screen. “By embedding AI Assist directly into PEAR, we’re building on our already powerful knowledge base, curated continuously by our experts, to help our clients navigate those requirements with speed and confidence, while ensuring responses are accurate and grounded in validated policy data.”

Where AI Assist makes a difference:

Faster clarity: Cuts hours of manual searching down to mere seconds

Cuts hours of manual searching down to mere seconds Trusted accuracy: Reduce risk of costly misinterpretation with pricing and policy answers grounded in expert-verified content

Reduce risk of costly misinterpretation with pricing and policy answers grounded in expert-verified content Guided insights: Refines broad or unclear questions into precise answers

Refines broad or unclear questions into precise answers Audit-ready oversight: Captures conversations for reviews, training and knowledge sharing

Captures conversations for reviews, training and knowledge sharing Smarter decision-making: Turn complex licensing and cost data into actionable decisions

With the addition of AI Assist, users can ask free-form questions and get answers in seconds.

This launch marks the next step in TRG Screen’s AI journey. The company has already incorporated AI into its internal processes and solutions development, and earlier this month appointed Amjad Zoghbi as Head of AI to accelerate this strategy. Today’s development demonstrates how that investment is translating into client value, bringing AI-powered efficiency and clarity to one of the most complex areas of market data management.

“PEAR AI Assist is a perfect example of how we’re using AI to complement and advance our core functionality, empowering our users with faster, intelligent answers that only the in-house subject matter experts could answer or find previously. Now, anyone can get answers and insights right at their fingertips,” explained Suzanne Ward, Chief Product Officer.

Ward, who is leading TRG Screen through a transformation in its approach to product innovation, explains that this is the first of many targeted introductions of AI capability across the TRG Screen solution suite.

PEAR, the industry’s leading global exchange policy and pricing knowledge base, is relied on by firms worldwide to navigate licensing requirements, reduce compliance risk and control costs. The addition of AI Assist strengthens its role as a vital resource for market data and exchange compliance teams navigating today’s increasingly complex exchange environment.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of market data and subscription cost management technology and expert insights for financial services and legal firms worldwide. Their integrated solutions grant businesses complete visibility and control over market data, reference data, and online research usage and costs at scale — spanning subscription spend management, usage insights, vendor IP compliance reporting, and comprehensive managed services.

For over 25 years, TRG Screen has empowered hundreds of firms with innovation that strategically optimizes high-value expenses like market data, research, and software licenses. The company helps clients automate complex processes, negotiate better with vendors, enhance governance and cost control, and maximize ROI. Headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Europe, Asia, and a global support hub in Bangalore, TRG Screen is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company.

