Back-to-School Season Brings Hidden Health Risk: New Portable Device Helps Families Navigate September's "Asthma Peak"

AeroChamber2Go® VHC Helps Ensure Kids Can Breathe Easy Anywhere – From Classroom to Soccer Field

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While parents pack backpacks with pencils and notebooks this fall, there's one critical item many overlook: reliable asthma protection during what experts call the "September Asthma Peak."

Every autumn, emergency rooms see a dramatic spike in childhood asthma attacks. The perfect storm of ragweed pollen, temperature changes, back-to-school germs, and academic stress creates a dangerous combination that sends thousands of children to hospitals nationwide.

Now, an innovative new device is changing how families manage this annual challenge.

The Game-Changer That Goes Anywhere

Monaghan Medical's new AeroChamber2Go® VHC solves a problem that millions of families face: keeping asthma medication accessible, protected, and ready when seconds count.

"One-third of asthma attacks happen away from home," explains Dominic Coppolo, Respiratory Therapist and Senior Vice President at Monaghan Medical. "When a child has an attack at recess or during sports practice, fumbling through a backpack for scattered medication wastes precious time."

Inspired by users, the new device combines a medical-grade valved holding chamber with a protective case that stores the inhaler inside – eliminating the frantic search through bags when breathing becomes difficult.

Why Traditional Inhalers Often Fail During Attacks

Here's what many parents don't realize: when children struggle to breathe during an asthma attack, their short, panicked breaths make it difficult to use an inhaler effectively. The medication often gets stuck in the mouth or throat instead of reaching the lungs where it's needed most.

The AeroChamber2Go® VHC acts as a "medication cloud holder," suspending the dose so they can inhale it effectively – even with shallow, uneven breaths. This critical difference may mean the difference between a managed episode and an emergency room visit.

Designed for Real Life, Not Just Medicine Cabinets

Unlike bulky traditional chambers that scream "medical device," the AeroChamber2Go® VHC looks more like a sleek tech accessory than medical equipment. Its discreet design means teenagers won't feel embarrassed pulling it out in front of friends, and busy professionals can keep it handy without drawing attention.

The compact, durable design survives the chaos of school bags, gym lockers, and playground adventures – ensuring rescue medication is always within reach.

Take Action Before the Peak Hits

As ragweed season intensifies and classroom exposure to viruses increases, respiratory experts urge families to update their asthma action plans now. Adding the AeroChamber2Go® VHC to your family's toolkit means one less worry during the challenging fall months ahead.

The device is available at Walmart pharmacies nationwide by prescription. For more information about protecting your family during asthma season, visit www.monaghanmed.com.

About Monaghan Medical Corporation

Since 1979, Monaghan Medical has pioneered respiratory care innovations that help millions breathe easier worldwide. Based in Plattsburgh, New York, the company develops evidence-based medical devices for managing asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory conditions. Every Monaghan product reflects a simple mission: making breathing easier for people everywhere.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f32ce12d-6bbb-4b42-86c9-3cc4edba5526