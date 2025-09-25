Microfluidics Industry Outlook and Competition Analysis 2025-2030: A $47.7 Billion Opportunity Led by Illumina, Roche, and PerkinElmer

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidics market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 33.69 billion in 2025 to USD 47.69 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.20%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by key drivers such as the expanding demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, breakthroughs in lab-on-a-chip technology, and the surge in high-throughput screening requirements across the healthcare sector.

Microfluidics, which allows for precise control and analysis of small fluid volumes, is essential in creating compact, efficient diagnostic tools widely used in applications like cancer diagnostics and infectious disease detection. Technological advancements and increased healthcare spending, particularly in the United States, further stimulate this market. However, the industry faces challenges like elevated development costs and regulatory complexities.

Rising Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Devices

The healthcare sector's growing use of POC diagnostics is a primary catalyst for the microfluidics market expansion. These devices, supported by microfluidic technologies, facilitate quick and portable testing for conditions such as SARS-CoV-2, glucose levels, and cardiac markers, thus improving accessibility and testing efficiency. For example, tests like urine dipstick and troponin assays, which depend on microfluidics for accurate low-volume sample analysis, are integral to this trend. The shift towards decentralized testing in clinics and homes propels microfluidics, enhancing miniaturization and cost-effectiveness.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Innovations, including lab-on-a-chip systems, drive market growth by enabling swift and precise diagnostics. In July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced Diomni Enterprise Software, which optimizes molecular testing and lab efficiency. Such innovations bolster diagnostic precision and adaptability, supporting critical applications like early-stage cancer detection. The rising cancer incidence in the U.S. emphasizes the demand for these technologies, contributing to market growth.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

Increasing healthcare investment, notably in the U.S., fosters the adoption of microfluidics in advanced diagnostics. The U.S. healthcare sector's investment in innovative solutions stimulates demand for microfluidic-based POC devices that enhance patient outcomes while reducing costs. Focus areas include precision diagnostics for chronic diseases and integrating microfluidics into high-throughput screening, both pivotal to market growth.

Market Restraints

The microfluidics market encounters barriers due to high development and production costs, affecting adoption rates in cost-sensitive regions. Regulatory challenges, including rigorous medical device approval standards, complicate market entry. Moreover, the specialized expertise required for designing and using microfluidic systems may restrict growth in emerging markets. Solutions such as cost-efficient production and streamlined regulatory pathways are essential for sustained market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Application

The market divides into POC diagnostics, in vitro diagnostics (IVD), high-throughput screening, and others. POC diagnostics lead due to broad healthcare application in rapid testing. IVD and high-throughput screening segments are growing thanks to precision diagnostics and drug development demands.

By Technology

This includes lab-on-a-chip, microfluidic cartridges, and others. Lab-on-a-chip technology leads due to its diagnostic versatility, while microfluidic cartridges are vital for POC applications.

By Geography

The market segments into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America, particularly the U.S., commands a significant market share due to its vast healthcare sector and focus on advanced diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is projected for rapid growth, fueled by healthcare investments and industrialization in nations like China and India. Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets with expanding prospects.

The microfluidics market is set for robust growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by heightened POC diagnostics demand, lab-on-a-chip technology advances, and escalating healthcare budgets. Innovations exemplified by products like Thermo Fisher's Diomni Enterprise Software underscore the market's transformative potential.

Despite high costs and regulatory challenges presenting barriers, the forecast is positive, particularly for North America and Asia-Pacific. Industry stakeholders must prioritize cost-effective, scalable solutions to maximize microfluidics' role in precision diagnostics and broader healthcare applications.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Obtain comprehensive market insights across major and emerging regions, emphasizing customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, consumer trends, industry sectors, and sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze strategies by key global players to inform potential market entry strategies.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Discover dynamic drivers and pivotal trends poised to shape market evolution.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to make strategic decisions and explore new business channels in a fluctuating environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Valuable for startups, research bodies, consultants, SMEs, and large corporations.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.

Growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis.

Competitive positioning, strategy application, and market share analysis.

Revenue growth and forecast assessment of segments and regions.

Company profiling: strategies, products, financials, and key developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. GLOBAL MICROFLUIDS MARKET BY COMPONENT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Chips

5.3. Pumps

5.4. Sensors

5.5. Others



6. GLOBAL MICROFLUIDS MARKET BY SECTOR

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Industrial

6.3. Healthcare



7. GLOBAL MICROFLUIDS MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics

7.3. Drug Delivery Systems

7.4. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

7.5. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Research



8. GLOBAL MICROFLUIDS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Illumina, Inc.

10.2. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

10.3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

10.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.6. Abbott

10.7. Standard Biotools

10.8. Agilent Technologies

10.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.10. Danaher Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt6dku

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment