Wesdome Appoints Philip C. Yee as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX: WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) announces today the appointment of Mr. Philip C. Yee as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective September 29, 2025. Mr. Raj Gill will remain as Interim CFO until Mr. Yee commences employment with the Company and thereafter resume his position as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

“We’re excited to welcome Phil to our executive leadership team,” said Anthea Bath, President and CEO of Wesdome. “He is a seasoned senior financial executive with deep expertise in the mining industry and a strong record of results-driven leadership. A proven change agent, his financial acumen and strategic insight will be key assets as we advance our strategic initiatives, focused on driving long-term accretive value creation.”

Ms. Bath continued, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Raj for taking on the role of Interim CFO, providing stability to the finance team and continuing to advance key initiatives during an active period. Raj remains a key member of our executive leadership team, helping to shape and advance Wesdome’s strategic agenda.”

Mr. Yee is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Eldorado Gold Corporation from 2018 to 2024, where he managed Eldorado's financial, investor relations, IT and risk strategy, short- and long-term planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, taxation and treasury functions. Prior to Eldorado, Mr. Yee held key roles at several major gold companies, including Executive Vice President and CFO at Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and Senior Vice President and CFO at Lake Shore Gold Corp., during periods of strategic rapid growth for both companies. Mr. Yee was also CFO at Patagonia Gold Plc and held several senior finance positions at Cameco Corporation and Centerra Gold Inc. He has been an independent director and audit committee chair for Wesdome since October 2024. Mr. Yee graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Finance) and obtained his ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Business, University of Toronto.

As Mr. Yee will be resigning as the Company’s audit chair effective September 28, 2025, the Company is conducting a search for a qualified candidate to ensure the continued adherence to Wesdome’s standards of operational excellence and financial discipline.

