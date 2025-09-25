Curbee Appoints Automotive Industry Leader Matt Carpenter to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curbee, the fastest-growing mobile service technology provider helping dealerships efficiently and profitably implement mobile service, today announced the appointment of Matt Carpenter to its Board of Directors.

Carpenter, a seasoned automotive executive with deep expertise in finance, retail operations and mobility innovation, brings decades of leadership experience to support Curbee’s mission of redefining how dealerships deliver service.

Carpenter is CEO of Dealerware, the leading Connected Car Solutions platform for over 3,000 automotive retailers across the U.S. and Canada. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Audi of America and Audi Canada. His career spans strategic leadership roles across finance, sales, field operations and digital transformation, positioning him to help guide Curbee as it continues to scale its M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service) platform nationwide.

“Matt has been at the forefront of some of the most transformative changes in the automotive industry,” Curbee CEO Amit Chandarana said. “The addition of his financial experience, operational leadership and growth mindset makes him a key addition as Curbee continues on its path of accelerating growth in a market where we are the dominant player.”

Carpenter said he sees Curbee as uniquely positioned to help dealers adapt to the next wave of customer expectations.

“Mobile service is one of the most important shifts in automotive today,” Carpenter said. “Dealers that embrace it will both unlock new revenue opportunities and deliver the kind of convenience that defines modern customer experience. I’m excited to join Curbee’s board and contribute to its growth at this pivotal time.”

About Curbee

Curbee is the fastest-growing mobile service technology provider. Curbee enables dealerships to offer mobile service with its platform called M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service). With M.A.R.S., it's simple: dealerships send the right van to the right job, using the right route with the right parts, at the right time.

The company’s street credit comes from in-market experience and best practices. With Curbee’s software, solutions and success team, dealers can scale mobile service quickly, delivering a game-changing customer experience while driving revenue growth. Curbee’s innovative technology supports AI-powered scheduling & analytics, ensuring dealers efficiently “go mobile.” Curbee’s team has highly relevant experience from Tesla, Toyota, Ford and Roadster and is backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

