Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2025

 Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S

25 September 2025



Company announcement number 77/2025

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2025

With effect from 1 October 2025, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, 
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.
        

Please find the data in the attached file.

The Executive Management


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments


Nr. 77_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.10.2025_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 77-2025_uk

