MiNK Therapeutics Dr. Jennifer Buell to Deliver Featured Plenary at 10th Annual CAR-TCR Summit in Boston, MA

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jennifer Buell, will deliver a featured plenary address at the 10th Annual CAR-TCR Summit, taking place September 23–26, 2025, in Boston, MA.

The CAR-TCR Summit is one of the industry’s most influential gatherings of academic, clinical, and biopharma leaders advancing the future of cell therapy across oncology, autoimmunity, and immune-mediated disease. Dr. Buell will present during a plenary session titled “Examining the Scope of Cell Therapy Beyond Oncology & Reviewing the Successes & Failures.” In her remarks, Dr. Buell will share first-in-human data from MiNK’s iNKT platform demonstrating durable disease reversal and steroid-free remission in severe immune collapse. She will also outline MiNK’s translational strategy, highlighting how precision trial design, patient stratification, and tissue-specific targeting can accelerate development across high-burden, non-oncology indications.

“The CAR-TCR Summit is the definitive global meeting for engineered cell therapy, and I am honored to contribute to this milestone anniversary,” said Dr. Buell. “MiNK is demonstrating that iNKT cells can restore immune balance in diseases where options are scarce — from autoimmunity to pulmonary failure. Our off-the-shelf approach is designed to be scalable, broadly accessible, and uniquely administered without the need for HLA matching or lymphodepletion, opening the door to truly transformative patient care.”

About the 10th CAR-TCR Summit

Celebrating a decade of innovation, the CAR-TCR Summit is the preeminent global forum for the cell therapy community, bringing together over 800 stakeholders—including C-suite executives, leading scientists, investors, and regulators from across the end-to-end value chain. With 100+ world-class speakers and six simultaneous content tracks spanning discovery to commercialization, the 2025 Summit showcases the latest breakthroughs in CAR-T, TCR, and iNKT cell therapies across oncology, autoimmune disease, and beyond. MiNK Therapeutics joins a roster of innovators and market leaders advancing the frontiers of cellular medicine.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic immune responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead asset, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), solid tumors, and critical pulmonary immune collapse. MiNK is also advancing a pipeline of T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies and neoantigen discovery tools that enable tumor- and tissue-specific immune activation with broad potential application. With a scalable, cryopreserved manufacturing process and a differentiated mechanism that bridges innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies that are accessible, durable, and applicable across a wide range of indications. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, anticipated benefit, development plans, and future potential of iNKT cells and CAR-iNKT therapies. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under the “Risk Factors” section of MiNK’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com

Source: MiNK Therapeutics